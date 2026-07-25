Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu, to skip CJP protest on doctor’s advice

One of the first prominent voices from the film industry to publicly back the ongoing CJP protests was veteran actor Shabana Azmi. She expressed solidarity with the students and also joined the widely covered Chalo Sansad march, walking alongside protesters as they marched towards Parliament. Videos of her participation quickly went viral across social media, with many praising her presence at the demonstration.

However, there is now concerning news for her admirers. Shabana has been diagnosed with swine flu and has been advised complete bed rest after developing a high fever. A statement issued by her team said, “Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor.”

‘A peaceful protest’

On Monday, July 20, the veteran actor had joined thousands of citizens participating in the Chalo Sansad march towards Parliament. Later that day, she shared photographs on social media showing herself alongside veteran actor Prakash Raj atop a truck surrounded by protesters. Welcoming reports that the government had finally agreed to hold talks with the students, Shabana stressed that the agitation remained “a peaceful protest,” rejecting allegations suggesting otherwise.

She also posted a video of herself walking through a sea of demonstrators. Sharing it, she wrote, “Climbing up with the help of young colleagues to the protest site at Jantar Mantar to demand reforms within our educational system and an overhaul of the entire system. Allocate 6 per cent of GDP to education, public health and women’s empowerment to measure the success of our country.” In addition, Shabana shared videos of herself reciting poems by her father, the celebrated poet Kaifi Azmi, saying that his verses reflected the price people often pay for speaking the truth.

‘Got an attack because of the tear gas’

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Shabana recalled suffering an asthma attack after tear gas was used during the protest march. “I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am okay now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathi charged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them,” she said.

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Speaking about why she chose to join the demonstration, Shabana added, “I came to Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the students who have been on a hunger strike for over 20 days and whose health is now failing. What they are demanding is not sinister or evil. Students are asking for educational reforms to safeguard their future and an overhaul of the education system. Demanding that an allocation of 6 percent of the GDP for education is urgently required. Listen to them, give them an ear, and give them hope.”

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About the protests

The protests at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have intensified over the past few weeks after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike, which concluded on Thursday night. On Monday, July 20, as the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced, students from across the country gathered in New Delhi and marched towards Parliament under the banner of the Chalo Sansad march.

The march was stopped by the Delhi Police, leading to clashes that triggered widespread criticism and intense debate on social media. The protesters have been demanding a dialogue with the Central government and are seeking, among other demands, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.