Shabana Azmi on romancing Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: ‘You will feast on what Karan Johar has got there’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who starred in Shekhar Kapur’s iconic Masoom, is awaiting her next release from the filmmaker, titled What’s Love Got To Do With It, which also features Hollywood star Emma Thompson. She said that the director ‘inspires, coaxes, cajoles’ his actors into giving him what he wants, without forcing his will on anyone. Azmi called it the ‘best way’ as it was a collaborative effort between the filmmakers and actors.

Speaking to Filmy Shilmy, Azmi said, “It isn’t like he is pushing his will down your throat. Shekhar, as he has a vast body of experience, but when he did Masoom with me, he wasn’t lacking in confidence though it was his first film. But now, he was very relaxed, given that the circumstances were so excruciating and it was at the height of COVID and it was freezing in London…he kept his calm and humour, and kept it light for the actors.”

Shabana Azmi, who has starred in path-breaking films in terms of women representation, reflected on the actresses today and how they don’t wish to just be an ornamental piece in films. She said, “When I did Arth, it was a struggle with the end—the distributors said it was a wonderful film, but an Indian wife to say no to her husband, won’t be accepted, and it turns out that’s what they celebrated. Often, filmmakers are not in touch with what audiences are ready to view.” She added that it isn’t such a struggle today for actresses to make a feminist statement in their films, saying, “They want to do something substantial, they don’t want to be an appendage to the heroes, just wearing beautiful clothes. You have to shake patriarchy, and shake it off.”

Azmi will also feature in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Giving hints about the film, she said, “Karan Johar is a dedicated Hindi film fan. Definitely, the whole idea of romance between me and Dharmendra’s character, is based on little snippets on Hindi films…so you will feast on what he’s got there. I can’t reveal too much, but it is certainly there.” She added that she had a ‘ball’ working on the film.

KJo’s Rocky aur Rani has faced several postponements and delays, as the film has been pushed from a February 2023 release to July. The film will now release on July 28.