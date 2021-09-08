Shabana Azmi defends Javed Akhtar’s comments on Shashi Tharoor’s singing, asks trolls to calm down: ‘In pure jest’

Actor Shabana Azmi told trolls to calm down after they took offence when her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar took a dig at politician Shashi Tharoor. On Monday, Tharoor caught his Twitter followers off-guard as he shared a video of himself singing Kishore Kumar’s Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se at an event. Javed poked fun at his pronunciation of some Hindi words.

Reacting to Shashi’s video, Shabana tweeted, “Shashi! That’s lovely.” In a follow-up post, she wrote, “And all those trolls just chill. Shashi Tharoor is a good friend and Javed’s remark was in pure jest!”

Tharoor had called his own singing ‘unrehearsed and amateur’. “After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!” he wrote.

And all those trolls just chill . Shashi Tharoor is a good friend and Javed’s remark was in pure jest ! https://t.co/NsYKOPyM1a — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 7, 2021

Javed, replying to the tweet, wrote, “Wow! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too.”

Shabana has always been vocal about her support for Javed on social media, especially to ward off trolls and naysayers. Last year, after a Twitter user suggested that he was not the recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award 2020 but only one of the nominees, she shut them down. In response to a WhatsApp screenshot on Twitter that claimed Javed mistook his nomination for an actual victory and announced the news. Shabana hit back, saying, ““This is patently untrue! We have an email from Richard Dawkins on 5th June offering the award and also from Robyn Blumner who heads the Centre for Inquiry, USA. I feel sad for these pathetic trolls who do not care that they will stand exposed in seconds for such a preposterous claim.”

Shabana Azmi was last seen in the historical show Empire, which featured Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.