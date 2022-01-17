Shabana Azmi wishes Javed Akhtar on birthday with photo featuring Farhan Akhtar, Zoya and Honey Irani: ‘Deeply in love…’

Actor Shabana Azmi spoke about how the relationship between her father Kaifi Azmi and mother Shaukat Azmi made her believe in love. In a recent interview with Times of India, Azmi opened up about being in love with her husband and legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar even after 37 years of their marriage.

She said the ‘strong comradeship’ of her parents in the later years made the actor realise that “love is what remains when the first flush of romance fades.” Shabana Azmi continued that even though she believes she is not a ‘romantic,’ she is “deeply in love with Javed (Akhtar) even 37 years after we got married.” Shabana and Javed got married in 1984.

On Monday, Javed celebrated his birthday. The ‘Silsila’ lyricist turned 77. On the occasion, he received several wishes from his friends and family members, including Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of Javed Akhtar on his timeline. “This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious,” he wrote and added, “Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way.” He ended the post with “Happy birthday Pa…” Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar was all hearts for his emotional post, which received several reactions from his fans and friends.

Shabana also shared a perfect family photo on Instagram to wish her husband on his birthday. “Happy birthday Jadu,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious.

Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way.

Happy birthday Pa .. ❤️❤️ @Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/3Bl4aEVPpl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

“Happy birthday Javed Saab. All the health and happiness,” Arjun Rampal wrote on Farhan’s post. Singer Caralisa called Javed Akhtar as “one of the most inspiring people in the industry.” “A man I admire so much for what he stands for -equality, integrity and justice and for stubbornly standing by them, for communicating a strong sense of resistance fearlessly. Love you @jaduakhtar ❤️ happy birthday! May you rise stronger! Health and happiness to you!” she continued.

Filmmaking Zoya Akhtar shared a pencil sketch of her father. “Forever Cowboy ♥️,” she captioned the picture. The post received comments from her friends. Arjun Mathur called him his “Favourite Gunslinger,” while Dia Mirza tagged him “The best.” Shweta Bachchan and Katrina Kaif also dropped birthday wishes with heart emojis in the comment section of the post.

On the work front, Javed Akhtar, who started off his career in 1971 as a screenwriter, last worked on Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.