Shabana Azmi, Ananya Panday watch Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic films; Dharmendra says ‘I love you Amit’

Film Heritage Foundation’s four-day film festival titled Bachchan Back To The Beginning celebrates Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 80 on October 11. The event, which kicked off on October 8 and will close tomorrow, showcases 11 iconic films of Amitabh such as Don, Kaala Patthar and Kaalia among others. Recently, Shabana Azmi, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood celebrities watched old Big B films at the film festival.

Shabana took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday. People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert. #Salim Javed #Amitabh Bachchan rule. What a treat. Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.” Divya Dutta took to the comment section of the post and wrote, “I was there and it was unbelievable.”

Ananya Panday, who watched Satte Pe Satta, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “The magic of movies and Amitabh Bachchan sir. Just the best vibe everyone laughing, singing and cheering together.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan also dedicated a special post for him and shared an old picture where Amitabh is seen carrying a young Shweta in his arms. She wrote in the caption, “As the song goes … but you love me daddy & I you.”

Meanwhile, veteran actor Dharmendra congratulated Amitabh for his collaboration with Rajshri Productions. He wrote on Twitter, “Amit , love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great . Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best.”

Dharmendra was referring to Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movie Uunchai with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. The film is all set to release on November 11. Amitabh took to Instagram and wrote, “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @anupampkher kher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.”