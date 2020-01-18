Shabana Azmi injured in car accident, admitted to MGM Hospital

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her driver were injured on Saturday in an accident near Khalapur on Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Shabana’s husband and screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling in a different car, is safe.
Shabana has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were travelling from Mumbai to Khandala where the family has a holiday home.
With films like Arth, Khandhar, Paar and Godmother to her credit, Shabana Azmi is considered one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. After her debut in 1974 film Ankur, she went on to become one of the prominent faces of the parallel cinema movement. She has also acted in plays and television shows.
Besides five National Film Awards, Shabana was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1988.
Apart from being a powerhouse in the Indian film industry, Shabana Azmi is also a social activist.
She married celebrated screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar in 1984.
Shabana Azmi was last seen in the 2017 historical drama The Black Prince. Her upcoming film is Sheer Qorma, which also stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in the lead.
Highlights
'Shabani Azmi is fine'
Shabani Azmi's spokesperson tol PTI the actor was undergoing a check-up. "She is fine, nothing to worry about," the spokesperson added.
Ranvir Shorey posted on Twitter, "OMG! This is terrible! Praying for @AzmiShabana ’s safety and wishing her a speedy recovery! 🙏🏽"
Danish Husain shared on Twitter, "Relieved to hear that #ShabanaAzmi is out of danger. Wishing & hoping speedy recovery."
According to hospital sources, Shabana Azmi has suffered injuries on the nose and back of her head. They have done CT scans and MRI too. Now waiting for chest x-ray reports.
She will be shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital by tonight.
Varun Dhawan tweeted, "To all my dear friends in the media: If someone has met with an accident, please do not splash their pictures all over. It can be extremely distressing to their family and loved ones. This is just a humble request. Thank you"
Sharing a report, Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, "OMG! Praying so hard 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿"
"Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway," Sanjay Nirupam said via Twitter.
Hansal Mehta posted on Twitter, "The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap."
Actor Shabana Azmi was injured Saturday after her car rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza. Azmi has been moved to Panvel’s MGM hospital.
