Shabana Azmi injured in car accident, admitted to MGM Hospital

Shabana Azmi has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel. (Photo: Shabana Azmi/Instagram) Shabana Azmi has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel. (Photo: Shabana Azmi/Instagram)

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her driver were injured on Saturday in an accident near Khalapur on Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Shabana’s husband and screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling in a different car, is safe.

Shabana has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were travelling from Mumbai to Khandala where the family has a holiday home.

With films like Arth, Khandhar, Paar and Godmother to her credit, Shabana Azmi is considered one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. After her debut in 1974 film Ankur, she went on to become one of the prominent faces of the parallel cinema movement. She has also acted in plays and television shows.

Besides five National Film Awards, Shabana was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1988.

Apart from being a powerhouse in the Indian film industry, Shabana Azmi is also a social activist.

She married celebrated screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar in 1984.

Shabana Azmi was last seen in the 2017 historical drama The Black Prince. Her upcoming film is Sheer Qorma, which also stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in the lead.