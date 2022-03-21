Shabaash Mithu teaser: Taapsee Pannu film celebrates cricketer Mithali Raj’s achievements, watch

The teaser for Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu has just dropped. The film is based on cricketer Mithali Raj, who has shattered many records, and is the captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team.

The teaser emphasises the achievements of the women’s cricket team as well as the illustrious cricketer. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks, and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life. While Taapsee Pannu plays the titular role, Vijay Raaz is expected to have a pivotal role in the film. At the beginning of the teaser, the announcer says that ‘she has been the most consistent’, and calls it a magical moment for Indian cricket. Taapsee gets ready and marches on to the pitch, with the commentators and crowds singing praises behind her.

Watch Shabaash Mithu teaser

Earlier last year, Taapsee had shared a photo after wrapping up the shoot. She wrote, ““I was 8 when someone made me dream that one day, cricket won’t be just a gentleman’s game. Even we will have our team, an identity. ‘Women in Blue’. We are coming soon. #ShabaashMithu It’s a film wrap! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue.”

Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s creative producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.