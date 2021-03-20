scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu is working on her ‘cover drive,’ Shahid Kapoor calls her posture ‘sharp’

Taapsee Pannu is honing her cricketing skills for the upcoming biopic on India Women Cricket team captain Mithali Raj, titled Shabaash Mithu.

New Delhi
March 20, 2021 6:16:13 pm
taapsee pannu shhabaash mithuShabaash Mithu is directed by Rahul Dholakia. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram, Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Taapsee Pannu is working hard to get into the skin of ace cricketer Mithali Raj for her upcoming biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. The actor, who started preparing for the film earlier this year, has been sharing a lot of pictures on Instagram where we see her polishing her on-field cricket technique.

In the latest post, we see Taapsee working on her cover drive, considered one of the most graceful shots in the sport. Taapsee shared the picture with a caption that read, “Taking the cover drive literally!”

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Soon enough, actor Shahid Kapoor praised Taapsee’s cover drive, calling it “sharp.” Interestingly, Shahid also shot for a cricket-based film recently. He will be seen in the official Hindi-remake of Nani’s Telugu hit Jersey, where he plays a cricketer on the screen for the first time.

Taapsee Pannu takes us inside her new house, says 'Pannu Pind is ready for house warming'

Sharing another photo on Instagram, Taapsee quoted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Mentioning that she has her “eyes on the target”, Taapseee wrote, “People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones.” The picture received a lot of love from Taapsee’s friends, family and fans. Her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe posted a heart-emoji in the comment section too.

On the work front, Taapsee recently wrapped Looop Lapeta, which will head to the theatres on October 22 this year. She also shot for Anurag Basu’s Dobaara, which marks their collaboration after 2018 release Manmarziyaan.

Taapsee also has Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty.

