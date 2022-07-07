Shabaash Mithu song Hindustan Meri Jaan captures the spirit of serving the nation. Watch video

A new song from Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Shabaash Mithu was released on Thursday. Titled “Hindustan Meri Jaan”, the Amit Trivedi composition captures how ace cricketer Mithali Raj was determined to serve her country via her game.

The video shows a young Mithali honing her skills at the pitch, and how she struggled to gain the top spot in the Indian cricket team.

“Hindustan Meri Jaan” is sung by Amit Trivedi and Kailash Kher with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj, who had an illustrious career playing for India. Mithali Raj had a 23-year career in international cricket and made over 10,000 runs in ODI, breaking several records. She retired from the sport a few months ago.

Talking to PTI about the film, Taapsee Pannu said, “In our country there are two religions – cricket and films. If you call yourself a cricket loving nation then you should love women’s cricket equally, you are not just men’s cricket loving nation. The cricket should matter and not the gender. Same way, the gender of the protagonist shouldn’t matter. It should be about how the film is. You do pre-booking of a movie if it is a male protagonist but wait for reviews for a female protagonist. That is where I connected to her.”

Shabaash Mithu releases in theatres on July 15.