Shabaash Mithu song Fateh: Taapsee Pannu leads the women in blue

The first song of Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu, titled Fateh, was released on Tuesday. The energetic song, that plays in the background of a training montage, seems like the inspiration anthem for the ‘women in blue’.

Fateh is composed by Salvage Audio Collective and Charan, with vocals by Romy and Charan. Taapsee shared the song on Twitter with a caption that read, “Presenting the perfect walk out track for all our game- changers!”

Taapsee Pannu recently visited London for the premiere of her upcoming film Dobaara, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor shared on her social media handles that she will continue shooting for Shabaash Mithu after she returns to India.

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic based on the life of ace cricketer Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian cricket team. In a 23-year career in international cricket, Mithali scored over 10,000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey of making a mark in cricket, which is a male dominated sport.

In a statement, Taapsee Pannu had said, “There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can, so can you. And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned. Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women’s cricket across the globe.”

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.