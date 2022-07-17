Shabaash Mithu Box Office Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s film flails, yet to cross Rs 1 crore mark

Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu continues to perform poorly at the box office. After raking in only Rs 40 lakh on its first day, the film earned only Rs 55 lakh on the second day, bringing its total to Rs 95 lakh. The film was released alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Hit: The First Case. While Rajkummar’s film showed promise on the second day, Taapsee’s film continues to fumble at the box office. Hit has earned around Rs 3 crore total, after earning a little less than Rs 2 crore on its second day.

Shabaash Mithu sees Taapsee Pannu stepping into cricketer Mithali Raj’s shoes, the former captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Mithali Raj has a 23-year career in international cricket and has made over 10,000 runs in ODI, breaking several records. The film chronicles her journey of becoming a cricketer against all odds. Taapsee Pannu plays Mithu, a girl who dreams of becoming cricketer. However, she is ridiculed by everyone for this wish, except by her coach, played by Vijay Raaz. He sees the potential in her and takes her on board the girls cricket team. However, nothing comes easy for Mithu as she is bullied and mocked. She learns to stand tall against the mockery, and holds her own against society.

The film received mixed reviews, and was criticised for its lack of subtlety and nuance. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “Taapsee Pannu shines in a film that has no space for nuance. Director Srijit Mukerji ensures everything is underlined in this sports drama.”

Bollywood has had a rough patch with films this year, as many big-budget projects like Anek, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey failed to create an impact at the box office. However, films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files were some of the few that managed to emerge as blockbusters in the post-pandemic era.