Shaan’s wife Radhika reveals battling depression, praises him for support during ‘hardest phase’ 

Bollywood singer Shaan’s wife Radhika Mukherji is herself an entrepreneur and a mental health advocate. She recently revealed battling depression last year, and opened up about her journey on social media. Calling it “one of the hardest phases” of her life, Radhika posted an emotional birthday post on Instagram. On her special day on May 21, she credited her husband for the constant support during the tough period.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared her diploma of integrative counselling therapy and wrote in the caption, “Thank you everyone for the beautiful birthday wishes, the love, the calls, the messages and the warmth. I felt every bit of it. This year feels different. Personal. Powerful. Full circle.”

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She further revealed that she had suffered severe depression and praised her husband Shaan and other family members for supporting her through the hard phase. “I’ve never hidden the fact that I went through depression. It was one of the hardest phases of my life. But I also never stopped believing that healing was possible and I know I could not have done it without the unwavering support of my family…my husband @singer_shaan , my children @sohamukherji @maahiforyou my sisters and my parents who held me through it all,” it read.

Radhika further added how the last year impacted her emotionally and mentally, and how she worked on self-awareness and her own healing, “Today, I stand in a very different space. Happier. Lighter. More aware. More authentic to who I truly am,” she added.

Shaan’s wife also revealed revealed receiving her diploma in ‘Integrative Counselling Therapy’, calling it the biggest gift she could give herself on her birthday. “My present to myself this year was growth. And I think this may be my proudest birthday yet,” the caption concluded.

Radhika Mukherjee and Shaan got married in 2000. The couple has two children together – sons Soham and Maahi.

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Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is going through a difficult phase, experiencing emotional distress, or having thoughts of self-harm, please know that help is available and you do not have to go through this alone. Reach out to a professional or contact one of the compassionate support networks listed below for free, confidential, and 24/7 assistance.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY

MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS

AASRA

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: English, Hindi

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Snehi

Contact: 9582208181

Email: snehi.india@gmail.com

Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Fortis MentalHealth

Contact: 8376804102

Timings: 24×7; All days

Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

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Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Vandrevala Foundation

Contact: 18602662345

Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English