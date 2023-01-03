scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Shaan reunites with Sonu Nigam, Vishal-Sheykhar in new photo; fans say ‘The OGs in one frame’

Shaan took to Instagram and shared a photo with Sonu Nigam, Sheykhar Rajviani and Vishal Dadlani.

ShaanShaan shares new photo with Sonu Nigam, Vishal-Sheykhar (Photo: Instagram/Shaan)
Listen to this article
Shaan reunites with Sonu Nigam, Vishal-Sheykhar in new photo; fans say ‘The OGs in one frame’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Singer Shaan recently caught up with Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani and Sonu Nigam. He took to Instagram and shared a photo with all of them sitting around a table. And, fans flooded the comment section of the photo with heart emojis calling the musicians the “OGs”. The four, considered among the most popular playback singers in the industry, have had an illustrious career and delivered innumerable hits in Bollywood.

Shaan captioned the photo, “4 Musiketeers !!! Looking forward to more such pleasant surprises .. when we can catch up and spend some fun times together .. in 2023!!” Vishal commented on the post, “Love you all, guys. We should all meet more often. @shekharravjiani @sonunigamofficial aap sab bataao kab.” Others referred to the photo as a “perfect frame” and one fan wrote, “All my favourites in one frame…” 

Also Read |Shaan says he struggled to sing for Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan, 2 songs that changed his life

Sheykhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani have Bollywood songs across genres, from films like Jhankaar Beats, Student of the Year, Chennai Express, Bang Bang, Befikre, Om Shanti Om, Dostana, Salaam Namaste, The Dirty Picture, Ra.One, War among others. Sheykhar has also sang tracks like “Meherbaan”, “Zehnaseeb”, and “Jogi Mahi”, apart from judging singing reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol Junior, The Voice India and others. On the other hand, Sonu Nigam has sung in various languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and Tamil. Shaan’s discography boasts of dozens of chartbusters like “Jab Se Tere Naina”, “Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh”, “Chaar Kadam” among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 18:22 IST
Next Story

Is it possible to get pregnant with only one fallopian tube in the body?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close