Shaan reunites with Sonu Nigam, Vishal-Sheykhar in new photo; fans say ‘The OGs in one frame’

Singer Shaan recently caught up with Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani and Sonu Nigam. He took to Instagram and shared a photo with all of them sitting around a table. And, fans flooded the comment section of the photo with heart emojis calling the musicians the “OGs”. The four, considered among the most popular playback singers in the industry, have had an illustrious career and delivered innumerable hits in Bollywood.

Shaan captioned the photo, “4 Musiketeers !!! Looking forward to more such pleasant surprises .. when we can catch up and spend some fun times together .. in 2023!!” Vishal commented on the post, “Love you all, guys. We should all meet more often. @shekharravjiani @sonunigamofficial aap sab bataao kab.” Others referred to the photo as a “perfect frame” and one fan wrote, “All my favourites in one frame…”

Also Read | Shaan says he struggled to sing for Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan, 2 songs that changed his life

Sheykhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani have Bollywood songs across genres, from films like Jhankaar Beats, Student of the Year, Chennai Express, Bang Bang, Befikre, Om Shanti Om, Dostana, Salaam Namaste, The Dirty Picture, Ra.One, War among others. Sheykhar has also sang tracks like “Meherbaan”, “Zehnaseeb”, and “Jogi Mahi”, apart from judging singing reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol Junior, The Voice India and others. On the other hand, Sonu Nigam has sung in various languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and Tamil. Shaan’s discography boasts of dozens of chartbusters like “Jab Se Tere Naina”, “Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh”, “Chaar Kadam” among others.