Shaan dissects Arijit Singh’s success, says the singer has worked ‘very intelligently’ with Pritam to create his style

Singer Shaan said in an interview that music companies are concerned only with replicating what has worked, and so they’re looking for the new Arijit Singh but not championing new voices.

Shaan said that as someone who has observed Arijit’s growth, he understands what ‘works’ about him, but also knows what doesn’t. He told Bollywood Hungama that Arijit ‘very intelligently’ figured out the voice that he should be going for, after working on it with composer Pritam.

“Knowing his history, he was with Pritam, recording a lot of voices. He’s watched these voices very closely, and has been able to pick up what has worked for these voices. So, he has, very intelligently, created this style. He’s seen a lot of success,” Shaan said. And because of his success, Arijit is in high demand.

But he can’t say yes to every project, so music companies are looking for the next best thing, but in the same zone. “The saddest thing about copying someone is that because you can’t pick up the finer nuances, you pick up the obvious ones. And when you pick up the obvious ones, you’re left sounding like a poor man’s whoever you’re trying to be. You rather be apni jhopdi ka original, instead of taking shelter in someone else’s castle,” Shaan said.

The singer has a new single out, titled Bom Billi. Last month, he released the sufi rock song Rang Le. Arijit, meanwhile, has become somewhat of a spiritual successor to Shaan in the film industry, and was the most-streamed Indian artist on Spotify in 2020 and 2021.