Set in a conflict zone, Manipuri-language Boong wins BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film

As Lakshmipriya Devi's debut film beats global success Zootopia 2, the writer-director "prays for peace to return" to her home state Manipur.

Written by: Alaka Sahani
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 09:09 AM IST
Manipuri-language Boong wins BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family FilmManipuri-language Boong wins BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film
Make us preferred source on Google

Marking several firsts, Manipuri-language feature Boong, writer-director Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut film, won BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film, beating big box-office success Zootopia 2 ($1.8 billion gross earning), animated science fantasy Arco and science fiction comedy Lilo & Stitch. As Lakshmipriya received the award — which was presented by Paddington, a first-ever (anthropomorphised) bear to present the award — she thanked the BAFTA for “such big love to a small film” and prayed for “peace to return” to her home state Manipur.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

At a time when the world is witnessing an intense global discussion over cinema being political, Boong’s win sends out a strong message about the significant role of movies in talking about conflicts. Set in Manipur, the film revolves around Boong (Gugun Kipgen), who travels across borders in search of his father Joykumar and to bring him back home to be reunited with his mother Mandakini (Bala Hijam). After leaving home some years ago, Joykumar has gone incommunicado. Boong refuses to believe the rumours that his father’s dead and accompanied by his best friend, Raju (Angom Sanamatum), a Marwari who is seen as an outsider in Manipur, sets out to find his father.

In her BAFTA acceptance speech, Lakshmipriya said: “To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place.” Mentioning that Boong is “rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very unrepresented in India”, the director said: “We pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children including the child actors in the film regain their joy, innocence and dream once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, which is forgiveness.”

ALSO READ | BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film

Boong, which had its world premiere during Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2024 was screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, later that year. However, in spite of receiving critical acclaim, the film had a limited theatrical release in September 2025. Ahead of its release Lakshmipriya had said: “After the ongoing war in Manipur for more than two years and the general ignorance in mainland India about North East, I feel a painful urgency to educate or share with my countrymen about us, so that they can be more empathetic and we can feel more inclusive.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Alan McAlex and Farhan Akhtar too joined Lakshmipriya on stage to accept the awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London. The ceremony had another Indian presence – Alia Bhatt. The actor-producer presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language to Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the making of Boong earlier, Lakshmipriya had said though the film was set in a conflict zone, she wanted to narrate the story like a fable. She left home in Imphal when she was 10 years old (she studied in a boarding school in Delhi). However, while she was taking care of her father and aunt at her Mumbai home some time back, her childhood memories came rushing in and eventually took the shape of a script.

Story continues below this ad

The film holds a special significance for the writer-director as it became about representation. “Since I belong to a region that is far removed from the mainland Indian subconsciousness and largely ignored, I felt very strongly that my debut film had to be a story rooted in my land — Manipur,” said Lakshmipriya, who started working in films as an assistant director, has been part of the production team of several movies including, Lakshya (2004), Luck By Chance (2009), PK (2014), Talaash (2012), A Suitable Boy (2020) and Dahaad (2023). Nearly two weeks after Boong’s shooting was wrapped up, the conflict broke out between ethnic communities, the Meitei and Kuki.

Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism. Expertise & Accolades In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023. Global Industry Leadership Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies: Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema. Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends. Focus & Vision Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirm their wedding
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Mukul roy
Former Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy passes away
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Doctor fat loss tips
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Sam Altman
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement