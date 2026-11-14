‘Serious repercussions’: Vinod Kapri warned against speaking up over Pyre-Ramayana screen row

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s independent film Pyre saw a sharp reduction in its theatrical screenings following the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana on November 5. Kapri had claimed that nearly 75 per cent of the film’s shows were removed, bringing its screen count down from over 400 to fewer than 100. After publicly raising the issue and questioning the screen allocation, the director announced that more than 200 shows had been added from November 13. However, Pyre continues to have no screenings in Pithoragarh, where the film originated.

Speaking to SCREEN, Kapri said the support from audiences had been the biggest reason behind the film getting more shows. He pointed out that filmmakers could do little behind the scenes if people were not coming to theatres, but in Pyre’s case, audiences were turning up and deserved an opportunity to watch it.

“Everything has happened because of the audience’s love. There is very little you can do behind the scenes. If audiences aren’t coming to theatres, nobody can do anything. My emotional outburst happened because I could see that people were coming to watch the film, but they weren’t being given a fair chance,” he said.

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Kapri, however, remains upset about the lack of screenings in two Uttarakhand towns. In a video posted on Saturday, he questioned why Pyre had no shows in Pithoragarh, where the film originated, and Nainital. He said the film had screenings in Pithoragarh until Thursday, and those shows were running houseful before being removed.

“The film was born in Pithoragarh. I am from there, and that is where I live. We had shows there until Thursday, and they were running houseful. But then they were removed. It is not as if there is no space in the theatre. The same cinema has seven shows of another film. I was shocked when I saw that only 42 tickets had been sold across those seven shows. Can’t you give our film even one show?” he said.

He also questioned the absence of Pyre in Nainital, saying he had checked the online booking platform and found that another film had four shows, with barely 10 per cent occupancy. Kapri said he could not understand why his film could not be accommodated in even one of those slots.

“Give us one show as well. Let us survive too. How can you occupy all the screens and refuse to let another film play? What kind of practice is this?” he asked.

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Vinod Kapri says theatre owners are under pressure

Kapri also spoke about the difficulties faced by theatre owners, claiming that exhibitors had limited room to make their own decisions because of pressure from other stakeholders. He said this was the first time in his experience that he had seen a situation where cinemas were being asked not to screen other films, even if it meant running shows with empty seats.

“Theatre owners also have their hands tied. They are under a lot of pressure. This is the first time I have seen something like this in cinema, where you are not allowing another film to be screened, even if your theatres are going to remain empty. You would rather have empty theatres than screen another film. It was really upsetting,” he said.

The filmmaker added that several people had cautioned him against speaking publicly, warning that it could have repercussions for his future work in the industry. However, he said he was prepared to take that risk because he did not want audiences to miss the opportunity to watch the film.

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“Many people told me not to speak up because I have to continue working in this industry and there could be serious repercussions. I told them I don’t want to be part of this industry in that way. I made this film while staying outside the industry. I don’t want to cast big actors, nor do I think they would work with me. I want to continue telling these simple stories. If I don’t stand up for my rights and for my towns today, who will?” he said.

Kapri pointed out that audiences in cities such as Pune and Hyderabad were watching the film, but people in his own hometown were being denied the same opportunity. He said he hoped screenings would return to Pithoragarh and Nainital by Sunday, but added that the film had already lost two important weekend days, when audiences generally have more time to visit cinemas.

Vinod Kapri on AICWA’s letter

The controversy also prompted the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to write to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking an inquiry into the alleged reduction in Pyre’s screenings. The association called for a fair screen allocation policy, an investigation into the matter and action against those found responsible.

Asked about the association’s intervention, Kapri said he was glad the issue had sparked a wider discussion, even if it made some people in the industry unhappy.

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“At least a debate has happened. Tomorrow, before anyone does something like this, they might think twice. I felt that debate was very important. Even if someone takes offence or gets upset with me, I felt it was necessary to speak about this,” he said.

About Pyre

Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pyre is an independent film set in the hills of Uttarakhand. The film tells the story of an elderly couple living in a remote Himalayan village, exploring themes of ageing, loneliness, companionship and migration. It features non-professional actors and was shot in the Pithoragarh region. The film was released in cinemas on October 30, 2026.