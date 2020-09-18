Serious Men trailer: Nawazudin Siddiqui has a unique multi-generational plan for success

Serious Men starts streaming on October 2. (Photo: Netflix India/YouTube)

The trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, is out. It revolves around Siddiqui’s character Ayyan Mani, who comes from an economically weaker background but wants his son to touch the sky. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Manu Joseph.

In the trailer, we see that Mani has managed to get his son famous, but if he will be able to sustain it is the big question. It is also implied that he has done so via a “scam”, but looks like that mystery will be unfolded in the film.

Watch the trailer of Serious Men here:

Talking about the film, National Award-winning director Sudhir Mishra said in a statement, “The great thing about Manu Joseph’s novel is that it is funny and wacky, yet deeply emotional. The film charts its own graph for the transformation of the story to another medium, but it still remains an endearing story of a father’s desire to create a bright future for his son. It is a delight to bring this tale to the world along with a creative partner in Netflix. The film may be specific in its articulation, but it is very universal at the same time.”

Serious Men also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser and Indira Tiwari. The film has been written by Bhavesh Mandalia.

The film starts streaming on Netflix from October 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd