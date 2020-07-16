Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men to release on Netflix

Serious Men, an adaptation of a book of the same name, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Serious Men, an adaptation of a book of the same name, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men is all set to stream on Netflix.

The film is based on Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The story follows a slum dweller, tormented with his under-privileged status, who tries to use his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes.

Sharing a clip from Serious Men on his Twitter page, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, “Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That’s where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller’s rags to riches story while he lays what’s most important on the line. #SeriousMen Coming soon.”

Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That’s where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller’s rags to riches story while he lays what’s most important on the line. #SeriousMen Coming soon on @netflix_in @sejtherage @bhaveshmandalia @BombayFables pic.twitter.com/IS4BscmAbM — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 16, 2020

Serious Men director Sudhir Mishra, a few days, took to Twitter to announce completion of the film and thanked his crew.

“Serious Men is complete …well almost.. n there r lot of people who deserve credit and praise. D main actors and the technicians for instance N I will praise them. Today I will praise only one person. My Ass. Director Samar Salaam. You’ve really worked and contributed. Thank u,” he had written.

Mishra is known for films like Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Serious Men has been produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment.

Besides Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also has Raat Akeli Hai, which will stream on Netflix. Nawaz has had a successful stint with Netflix with the popular series Sacred Games. He earlier said in a statement, “I hope that people give Ayyan Mani (from Serious Men) the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde (from Sacred Games).”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu also saw an OTT release in May.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd