Sequel to Saif Ali Khan’s Go Goa Gone announced

Go Goa Gone starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vira Das released in 2013. Go Goa Gone starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vira Das released in 2013.

Saif Ali Khan’s hit zombie comedy Go Goa Gone is getting a sequel. The second installment of the franchise, Go Goa Gone 2 will hit theaters in March 2021. The cast of the film is yet to be announced, and it would be interesting to see if Khan would return as Boris, who became an instant hit with the audience.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Eros International, who bankrolled Go Goa Gone, have come together to produce Go Goa Gone 2.

Talking about their collaboration, Vijan said in a statement, “It’s been quite a journey from 2013, and I am so excited that we are back again with this crazy ride. Go Goa Gone redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. Sunil and I have had a great partnership, and I am excited to be back together, especially for this film. We are finishing the final draft, and we should roll by September 2020.”

One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best “zom-com” as #GoGoaGone2 releases in March 2021!#ErosNow | @MaddockFilms | #DineshVijan | @ErosIntlPlc pic.twitter.com/NNx5EqmY1h — Eros Now (@ErosNow) January 15, 2020

Also read | Review: ‘Go Goa Gone’ aims to make us laugh

Go Goa Gone, a quirky comedy directed by Raj & DK, starred Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari. It revolved around a rave party where all the guests turn into zombies. Sachin and Jigar composed the film’s music which was also a hit.

Go Goa Gone 2 will pick up from where the original ended. Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd, said, “Go Goa Gone was a very special film and one that has an immense recall. It has attained a cult status, thus making it great for a franchise. It’s been a long time since Dinesh and I have worked, and I am excited to be collaborating with him once again.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd