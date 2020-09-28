Bollywood news on September 28: Ginny Weds Sunny song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag is out!

Ginny Weds Sunny is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 9. (Photo: Sony Music India/YouTube)

Bollywood’s legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday. Mangeshkar has, in a career spanning over seven decades, recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films, and in thirty-six regional and foreign languages. A recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, the singer is being flooded with birthday wishes on social media.

The day also marks the birthday of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. The actor turned 38 on Monday. Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared a collage of clicks featuring herself and Ranbir on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #mybabybrother❤️ #38andfab”

Ranbir was working on his upcoming ambitious project Brahmastra, when the spread of coronavirus halted its production work. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others.