Bollywood news on September 28: Ginny Weds Sunny song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag is out!

Bollywood’s legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday. Mangeshkar has, in a career spanning over seven decades, recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films, and in thirty-six regional and foreign languages. A recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, the singer is being flooded with birthday wishes on social media.
The day also marks the birthday of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. The actor turned 38 on Monday. Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared a collage of clicks featuring herself and Ranbir on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #mybabybrother❤️ #38andfab”
Ranbir was working on his upcoming ambitious project Brahmastra, when the spread of coronavirus halted its production work. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others.
Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's dance number from Ginny Weds Sunny, "Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag", is out. The song is crooned by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Badshah.
On Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, here's a rare photo of the legendary singer.
Also read | Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: The nightingale, with 25,000 songs in over seven decades, is a gift that keeps giving
The trailer of Footfairy is out. The crime-thriller stars Gulshan Devaiah, Kunal Roy Kapur and Sagarika Ghatge. The film will release on October 24.
Sanya Malhotra shared a fun video from the sets of Pataakha, celebrating two years of the Vishal Bharadwaj film.
Ahead of the release of Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter shared videos giving a glimpse of the "vibes" on the film's sets.
Sonu Sood on Monday asked schools and colleges to support needy students and save their careers. He tweeted, "I request all schools & colleges not to force the needy students to deposit their fees. Kindly do not stop their online classes. Give them some time to bounce back. A little support from you will save many careers. This gesture of empathy will make them better humans too."
Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story will premiere on October 9.