scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 28, 2020
MUST READ
Live now

Bollywood news on September 28: Ginny Weds Sunny song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag is out!

Bollywood News, Sept 28 Live Updates: Here's your daily dose of Bollywood. Read this blog for all the latest updates about your favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2020 12:34:35 pm
Ginny Weds Sunny song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi AagGinny Weds Sunny is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 9. (Photo: Sony Music India/YouTube)

Bollywood’s legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday. Mangeshkar has, in a career spanning over seven decades, recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films, and in thirty-six regional and foreign languages. A recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, the singer is being flooded with birthday wishes on social media.

The day also marks the birthday of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. The actor turned 38 on Monday. Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared a collage of clicks featuring herself and Ranbir on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #mybabybrother❤️ #38andfab”

Read | Bollywood news on September 23-24 | September 25-26 

Ranbir was working on his upcoming ambitious project Brahmastra, when the spread of coronavirus halted its production work. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest Bollywood news.

12:34 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam groove to "Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag"

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's dance number from Ginny Weds Sunny, "Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag", is out. The song is crooned by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

12:11 (IST)28 Sep 2020
A rare photo of Lata Mangeshkar

(Photo: Express Archive)

On Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, here's a rare photo of the legendary singer.

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: The nightingale, with 25,000 songs in over seven decades, is a gift that keeps giving

11:55 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Watch | Footfairy trailer

The trailer of Footfairy is out. The crime-thriller stars Gulshan Devaiah, Kunal Roy Kapur and Sagarika Ghatge. The film will release on October 24.

11:31 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Sanya Malhotra celebrates 2 years of Pataakha
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Sanya Malhotra shared a fun video from the sets of Pataakha, celebrating two years of the Vishal Bharadwaj film.

11:10 (IST)28 Sep 2020
11:09 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Sonu Sood asks schools and colleges to support needy students

Sonu Sood on Monday asked schools and colleges to support needy students and save their careers. He tweeted, "I request all schools & colleges not to force the needy students to deposit their fees. Kindly do not stop their online classes. Give them some time to bounce back. A little support from you will save many careers. This gesture of empathy will make them better humans too."

11:09 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Riddhima Kapoor wishes brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #babybrother ❤️ #38andfab

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Sharing a collage, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.

11:08 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Scam 1992 to release on October 9

Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story will premiere on October 9.

With regard to the drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appeared before the NCB over the weekend.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had also issued a statement recently, where he distanced himself from Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra who were questioned by NCB on Thursday.

Johar clarified that neither he consumes narcotics nor does he promote usage of any such substance. His statement came after an old video from one of his house parties started doing rounds on social media.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd