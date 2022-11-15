scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

‘Send Rs 500 to Aamir Khan if you enjoyed Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT,’ says Manav Vij as he claims producers’ suffered due to ‘people’s stupidity’

Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office because many people boycotted it on social media. The Aamir Khan starrer earned only Rs 58.73 crore but found a new lease of life after it came out on OTT.

manav vij laal singh chaddhaManav Vij essayed the role of Mohammed Paaji in Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: Manav Vij/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, was dismissed by the audience upon its release in the theaters in August. However, the film got appreciated by a major section of the audience when it started streaming on Netflix. Actor Manav Vij, who essayed the role of a Pakistani soldier in the film, had people apologising to him on Twitter for not watching Laal Singh Chaddha in the cinema halls. But instead of apologies, Vij suggested people should send money to Aamir Khan’s production house to compensate for the losses that occurred due to their no-show in the theaters.

Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office because many people boycotted it on social media after an old interview of Aamir did rounds on the internet. In the 2015 interview, the actor had spoken about the “growing intolerance” in the country.

Also read |Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s performance isn’t the problem; the direction is. There’s a difference

Speaking to Mid-Day while promoting his latest web series Tanaav, Vij shared that now after watching the film on Netflix, people apologise to him for boycotting him. He said, “Many people also apologised to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix.” Vij suggested that if people are so apologetic, they “should have transferred Rs 500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account.” As per him, “The producers are at a loss because of your (people’s) stupidity.”

Also read |Exclusive | Atul Kulkarni on Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s performance and film’s messaging: ‘Disruptions due to religion in India needed to be addressed’

Laal Singh Chaddha revolved around Aamir’s character Laal, who is shown to be a man with a low IQ. He serves in the Indian army during the 1999 India-Pakistan war and saves the life of Mohammed Paaji (Vij) unaware that he is a Pakistani soldier. The two become friends later in the movie. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film could only earn Rs 58.73 crore. After the film’s failure, Aamir took a break and flew to the US. He also recently announced that he is taking a break from acting since he wants to now spend time with his family.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 12:07:41 pm
Next Story

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhavana Pandey poses with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday
Bhavana Pandey poses with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday shares photos from Monaco wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement