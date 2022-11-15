‘Send Rs 500 to Aamir Khan if you enjoyed Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT,’ says Manav Vij as he claims producers’ suffered due to ‘people’s stupidity’

Aamir Khan’s adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, was dismissed by the audience upon its release in the theaters in August. However, the film got appreciated by a major section of the audience when it started streaming on Netflix. Actor Manav Vij, who essayed the role of a Pakistani soldier in the film, had people apologising to him on Twitter for not watching Laal Singh Chaddha in the cinema halls. But instead of apologies, Vij suggested people should send money to Aamir Khan’s production house to compensate for the losses that occurred due to their no-show in the theaters.

Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office because many people boycotted it on social media after an old interview of Aamir did rounds on the internet. In the 2015 interview, the actor had spoken about the “growing intolerance” in the country.

Speaking to Mid-Day while promoting his latest web series Tanaav, Vij shared that now after watching the film on Netflix, people apologise to him for boycotting him. He said, “Many people also apologised to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix.” Vij suggested that if people are so apologetic, they “should have transferred Rs 500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account.” As per him, “The producers are at a loss because of your (people’s) stupidity.”

Laal Singh Chaddha revolved around Aamir’s character Laal, who is shown to be a man with a low IQ. He serves in the Indian army during the 1999 India-Pakistan war and saves the life of Mohammed Paaji (Vij) unaware that he is a Pakistani soldier. The two become friends later in the movie. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film could only earn Rs 58.73 crore. After the film’s failure, Aamir took a break and flew to the US. He also recently announced that he is taking a break from acting since he wants to now spend time with his family.