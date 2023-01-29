Selfiee song Main Khiladi’s teaser: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi promise to bring back the 90s vibe in this remix, watch

It’s time for another remix. Akshay Kumar is back with a new rendition of his cult classic Main Khiladi for his upcoming film Selfiee, featuring Emraan Hashmi. The original track was from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and starred Saif Ali Khan with Akshay.

The teaser gives a slight hint of what is to come–jazzy, glitzy outfits worn by Akshay and Emraan, packed with the original vocals and new beats. Karan Johar shared the teaser with the caption, “Yeh dono hai alag alag, yeh dono hai judaa judaa! #MainKhiladi song out on 1st February!” The song promises that ‘the Khiladi’—another name that Akshay cultivated for himself, is back. We get to see Akshay and Emraan doing a dance-off in a nightclub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The trailer for Selfiee had released earlier, which sees a common man (Emraan) challenging the star power of the celebrity (Akshay). Emraan is a huge Akshay Kumar fan, but unfortunately, Akshay plays a star who takes his fame for granted and bends rules according to his wishes. So in a turn of events, Emraan decides to wage a war against him to show that they’re both equal.

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It focussed on a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.