Selfiee trailer: Akshay Kumar goes meta in superstar vs superfan film with Emraan Hashmi as he says ‘mujhe saal mein 4 movies karni hoti’

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee is finally here. The action drama with a dash of comedy also stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta, the film will hit cinema halls on February 24.

The trailer opens with the introduction of superstar Vijay, played by Khiladi Kumar. As he is seen attempting daredevil stunts along with his female co-star (Mrunal Thakur), he talks about how he has a busy schedule, doing four films, out of which two are for OTT. Added to that are a number of commercials, live events and reality shows. He also talks about his love for driving, making you feel that it’s Akshay talking about his life to the cameras. We then get to meet Om Prakash, a policeman, who is Vijay’s ‘superfan’ along with his son. Their biggest dream is to take a selfie with their idol. And thus when an opportunity comes, he goes all out to help him get a driving license. However, a misunderstanding leads the superstar to ill-treat the policeman in front of his son, leaving the two heartbroken.

What ensues next is a war between a superstar vs a superfan, as the latter wants to prove he is the real hero for his son. The journey leads to some action-packed sequences, drama, emotional breakdowns and a few comedy scenes as well. The song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” playing in the background might leave you a bit nostalgic. The ladies, sadly, do not have much to do, as far as the trailer goes.

Fans seemed to be quite impressed with the trailer as they dropped heartfelt comments on the video. Some of the replies on the YouTube video read, “You can ignore Bollywood but you cannot ignore Akshay Kumar 🔥… His Action 💥 & Comedy level 🎚️,” “Akshay + Emraan + Comedy = Blockbuster 🔥🔥” and “After 4 Years, Akshay Kumar is Back in his Comfort Zone Which is Comedy, Eagerly Waiting for The Movie 🔥.”

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Selifiee has been co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. It will hit cinema halls on February 24.