Selfiee teaser: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi announce Driving License remake with song and dance

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday took to his social media platforms to share a few selfies and announce their new project, Selfiee, together. Initially teasing his fans and followers, Akshay shared a solo selfie followed by one with Emraan Hashmi. Akshay and Emraan are seen riding their bikes in a scenic mountain background.

Akshay wrote, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what?😉 @therealemraan.”

Emraan shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar!🤳🏻.”

Karan Johar also shared a teaser of Selfiee that has Akshay and Emraan dancing together, and wrote, “Presenting #Selfiee starring two absolutely smashing actors – Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi and directed by Raj Mehta. Hop into the frame and pose because shooting begins soon!🎬.”

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film Driving License, directed by Lal Jr, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Selfiee will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by Jugg Jugg jeeyo director Raj Mehta.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames are marking their Hindi cinema debut with this story; Cape of Good Films will co-produce Selfiee. The movie is set to hit the cinemas in 2022. The principal photography begins soon.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He has a host of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. He also shared the trailer for his upcoming film, Prithiviraj.

Emraan, on the other hand was last seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3.