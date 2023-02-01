scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Selfiee song Main Khiladi: The only novelty in this 90s Akshay Kumar song is presence of Emraan Hashmi, absence of Saif

Selfiee's song Main Khiladi featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is as catchy as ever, even though we've heard it before and it just brings back the question of why Bollywood doesn't opt for original songs anymore. 

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in Main Khiladi song from Selfiee (Photo: Instagram/ Karan Johar)
The era of remakes and rehashes are here to stay, and the latest song Main Khiladi from Selfiee, featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi proves this. Luckily, the song doesn’t remix the original vocals too much and keeps the initial flavour somewhat, except for a few beats here and there, and see Akshay and Emraan dance it out in a disco in a glitzy outfits. The song is as catchy as ever, even though we’ve heard it before and it just brings back the question of why Bollywood doesn’t opt for original songs anymore.  What’s fun to note is that Emraan shows his enthusiastic dance moves and goes all out, to match Akshay.

The original track was from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), and starred Saif Ali Khan with Akshay.  The trailer for Selfiee had released earlier, which sees a common man (Emraan) questioning the abuse of star power of the celebrity (Akshay). Emraan’s son is a huge Akshay Kumar fan, but unfortunately, Akshay plays a star who takes his fame for granted and bends rules according to his wishes. So in an escalating turn of events, Emraan decides to wage a war against him to show that they’re both equal.

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It focussed on a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his license. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 15:37 IST
