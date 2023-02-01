Selfiee song Main Khiladi: The only novelty in this 90s Akshay Kumar song is presence of Emraan Hashmi, absence of Saif

The era of remakes and rehashes are here to stay, and the latest song Main Khiladi from Selfiee, featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi proves this. Luckily, the song doesn’t remix the original vocals too much and keeps the initial flavour somewhat, except for a few beats here and there, and see Akshay and Emraan dance it out in a disco in a glitzy outfits. The song is as catchy as ever, even though we’ve heard it before and it just brings back the question of why Bollywood doesn’t opt for original songs anymore. What’s fun to note is that Emraan shows his enthusiastic dance moves and goes all out, to match Akshay.