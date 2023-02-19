Selfiee’s Kudi Chamkeeli is Yo Yo Honey Singh’s version of a nursery rhyme. Watch video

If one ever wondered what a nursery rhyme sung and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh would sound like, the wait is over. The third song from the upcoming Selfiee titled Kudi Chamkeeli features Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty grooving to the track that talks about a woman’s brown complexion, compares her to a matchstick, compliments her for having Lilly in her ear and ends with the mention of two Delhi areas– all in one line.

Sung, composed and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the makers have billed the song as a “party anthem.” The over three-minute track is far removed from the world of the film, which is about the clash between Akshay Kumar, who plays a movie star and an RTO officer, played by Emraan Hashmi, who is also his fan. A disclaimer in the video reads, “This song is only part of promotional purposes and will not form part of the film.”

Watch Selfiee song Kudi Chamkeeli here:

The colourful and flashy video features Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty dancing together, grooving to the beats and mouthing the simplistic, silly lyrics. They are later joined by Honey Singh.

This is the third song from Selfiee after Kudiyee Ni Teri, which paired Mrunal Thakur with Akshay Kumar. The first song from the album to release was the recreated version of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Songs from Selfiee, however, have failed to create any impact so far.

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, which was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. The film revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills, who loses his licence. The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Selfiee, billed as an action-comedy drama also stars Nushratt Bharuccha. Directed by Raj Mehta, known for making Good Newwz and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film will hit cinema halls on February 24.