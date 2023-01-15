Selfiee first look: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi tease a ‘superstar vs superfan’ film, netizens compare it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan

The wait among Akshay Kumar fans is all set to end as Selfiee gets a release date. The Dharma Productions’ entertainer, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha, will hit cinemas on February 24.

On Sunday, the team shared the first look of the film, which hints at it being a ‘superstar vs superfan’ story. In the motion poster, we see a huge placard of Akshay and then a man being held by security officers. Emraan Hashmi will essay the role of a policeman, presumably dealing with the case. Sharing the poster, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th.”

Fans were excited to get a glimpse of the film’s first look and dropped heartfelt comments on the post. Some of the comments read, “Waiting for this blockbuster movie,” “Pure fan stuff ” and “Can’t wait Akki.” However, some of them seemed unimpressed and even called the film a remake of Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, while a few even compared it to Ayushmann Khurrana’s last release, An Action Hero. Interestingly, Akshay had a cameo in the same film.

However, as readers would know, Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Selfiee will also feature a recreation of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s 1994 song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, which was from the film of the same name. In August last year, Emraan had taken to his social media handles to announce the song, “28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off. And what a dance off it was. (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since) #selfiee.”

Directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta, Selfiee will also star Diana Penty. It has been co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Selfiee releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.