Selfiee: Emraan Hashmi teases fans with a cryptic tweet, says ‘Something is about to begin’

Actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together in the upcoming film Selfiee, which is the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Driving License, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. On Friday, Emraan shared a still from the film and wrote that ‘something is about to begin’.

In the picture, Akshay and Emraan are seen sitting on their respective bikes and clicking a selfie together. In his tweet, Emraan didn’t mention anything beyond the cryptic message which read, “Something is about to begin and it’s just around the corner.”

Curious fans commented on the actor’s post, expressing their excitement. While many followers commented that they are waiting for the big announcement, some fans contemplated if the film’s trailer is going to be released. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan in a separate tweet said that Selfiee’s trailer will release next week.

Atul tweeted, “#Exclusive For all those asking… The trailer of #Selfiee will be out on 19th Jan! The jodi of #AkshayKumar and #EmraanHashmi is looking ‘Dhamaal’ in this one.”

— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) January 13, 2023

Selfiee will feature a recreation of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s 1994 song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, which was from the film of the same name. The new version will feature Akshay and Emraan. Emraan had taken to his social media handles to announce the song, “28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off . And what a dance off it was . (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since ) #selfiee.”

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is expected to release this year.