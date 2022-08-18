scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Emraan Hashmi shares photo from Selfiee song shoot with Akshay Kumar: ‘The OG Khiladi with the new Anari’

Selfiee is the first collaboration of Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar. The film is the official Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Driving License.

Emraan HashmiEmraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar will share screen space in Selfiee. (Photo: Instagram/therealemraan)

Actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi announced their upcoming film Selfiee in a stylish manner earlier this year. As the movie’s shooting is underway, the actors gave a sneak peek into the shoot of a song in their film.

Selfiee will have a remixed version of popular 1994 song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, which was the title track of the hit film. While the original song was filmed on Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, in the remix Saif will be replaced by Emraan.

In the picture shared by Emraan Hashmi, the Murder actor and Akshay are standing with their back towards the camera and arms resting on each other’s shoulders. Emraan captioned the post, “28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off . And what a dance off it was . (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since ) #selfiee.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Selfiee is the first collaboration of Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar. The film is the official Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a video from the rehearsals of the song and also wished his OG song partner Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. He had captioned the video, “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless Happy Birthday, brother!”

Selfiee, also starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is being directed by Raj Mehta. The movie is expected to release in early 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 07:16:45 pm
Next Story

Dhanashree Verma drops Chahal from her name on social media, Yuzvendra Chahal issues clarification after rumours of divorce

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

5

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati
Avijit Pathak writes

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shehnaaz gill
Shehnaaz Gill shakes a leg at brother Shehbaz’s music video Aunda Sanda’s launch
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement