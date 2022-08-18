Emraan Hashmi shares photo from Selfiee song shoot with Akshay Kumar: ‘The OG Khiladi with the new Anari’

Actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi announced their upcoming film Selfiee in a stylish manner earlier this year. As the movie’s shooting is underway, the actors gave a sneak peek into the shoot of a song in their film.

Selfiee will have a remixed version of popular 1994 song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, which was the title track of the hit film. While the original song was filmed on Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, in the remix Saif will be replaced by Emraan.

In the picture shared by Emraan Hashmi, the Murder actor and Akshay are standing with their back towards the camera and arms resting on each other’s shoulders. Emraan captioned the post, “28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off . And what a dance off it was . (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since ) #selfiee.”

Selfiee is the first collaboration of Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar. The film is the official Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a video from the rehearsals of the song and also wished his OG song partner Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. He had captioned the video, “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless Happy Birthday, brother!”

Selfiee, also starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is being directed by Raj Mehta. The movie is expected to release in early 2023.