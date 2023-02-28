Selfiee box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s film fails Monday test, even Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada performed better

Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and headlined by actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, last week’s release Selfiee has failed miserably at the box office. It opened with a ‘disastrous’ collection on Friday and couldn’t pick up the pace even over the weekend. The film’s collections fell further on its first Monday, where it added just Rs 1.6 crore to its tally.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Selfiee registered an occupancy of 9.39%. The total collection of the movie in four days is approximately Rs 11.9 cr. This is Akshay’s fifth flop in a row after 2022’s Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey. But Selfiee stands as his worst box office performer in the last decade (excluding BellBottom, which released during the pandemic).

Even his last four flops performed better than Selfiee on their fourth day in the theatres. Ram Setu earned Rs 5.92 cr, Raksha Bandhan did business of Rs 7.05 cr, Samrat Prithviraj made Rs 5 cr and Bachhchan Paandey earned Rs 3.37 cr on the fourth day of release. Even Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which has tanked at the ticket counters, was a little better than Selfiee on its first Monday as it earned Rs 1.82 cr.

The failure of Selfiee comes at a time when film trade experts were hopeful of the Hindi film industry reviving its lost glory after the record-breaking run of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The spy thriller’s all-India total now stands at Rs 525 cr.

However, Akshay understands that the audience has changed and he needs to change as well. Though this is not the first time he has seen back-to-back flops, Akshay takes the responsibility for the failure of his films. In an interview with Aaj Tak, when asked about his recent flops, Akshay had said, “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. A film not working happens due to your own fault. The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audiences require to see something else.”