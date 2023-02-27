Selfiee box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film posts shockingly low first weekend collection, his lowest in a decade

After a rather dismal start, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee is slowly showing slight signs of improvement, but for the star value and a film backed by Karan Johar, it’s still not enough to pull the film out of the weeds. The Selfiee box office collection started with around Rs 2.60 crore, earned Rs 3.75 crore on its second day and has now got Rs 3.90 crore on its third day, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s total collection after 3 three days stands at around Rs 10 crore.

However, as the first weekend is crucial for the business of a film before it goes on to battle weekdays, there’s quite the chance that Selfiee is already losing the battle. If that’s the case, this would be Akshay Kumar’s fifth flop in a row, after Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Sethu and Bachchan Paandey.

Despite Akshay’s earlier films performing underwhelmingly at the box office, their collections were much better than Selfiee. Bachchan Paandey’s first weekend collection was Rs 36.17 crore, Samrat Prithviraj with Rs 39.40 crore, Raksha Bandhan with Rs 28.16 crore and Ram Sethu with Rs 55.48 crore after first extended weekend. It’s another blow for Akshay Kumar, who had delivered a string of hits prior to the pandemic. After the pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom had received praise and performed well, and later Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi emerged as a blockbuster.

There was much hope that the staggering success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had revived Bollywood with its box-office success of Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film industry had suffered numerous losses last year, including star-studded big-budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha, amid much discussion of boycott campaigns and facing the threat of being written off altogether. However, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which released on February 17, tanked immediately on arrival.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, when asked about his recent flops, Akshay had said, “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. A film not working happens due to your own fault. The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audiences require to see something else.”