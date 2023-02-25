Selfiee box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film flops disastrously with Rs 3 crore, marks his worst opening in over a decade

Each of actor Akshay Kumar’s 2022 theatrical releases — Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey — tanked at the box office, but at least they had solid openings. However, the same cannot be said of the actor’s latest film, Selfiee. The film had a poorer start than last week’s flop, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, on its first Friday. The Kartik Aaryan film earned Rs 6 crore on its first day of release.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Selfiee, also starring Emraan Hashmi, managed to earn only Rs 3 crore at the ticket counters on its opening day, and registered overall occupancy of only 9.95%. The figure is even lower than what trade experts had conservatively predicted ahead of the film’s release. Film producer and trade analyst, Girish Johar, had predicted that the film’s opening day collection would fall somewhere between Rs 4 crore and 5 crore. The last time that an Akshay Kumar film had an opening of less than Rs 5 cr was in 2010. His film OMG Oh My God! earned Rs 4.25 cr on the first day of its release.

Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam drama Driving License. It starred actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles and was a commercial hit.

While addressing what led to the box office failure of Shehzada, which was also a remake of a hit Telugu film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had explained to indianexpress.com, “More than the remake factor, the problem with Shehzada is the content. It is a pale adaptation of the Telugu film in terms of writing, direction and acting.” It seems like the same issue has plagued Selfiee, a half-hearted adaptation. Film critics have collectively panned the film.

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote in her review of Selfiee, “This film has an interesting premise but it is never allowed to overshadow its larger-than-life hero Akshay Kumar himself.”

With each of his last five films failing at the box office, Akshay Kumar needs to reconsider his choice of films. Girish Johar said, “Akshay Kumar’s choices post the pandemic have not gone down well with the audiences. Before the pandemic, he was ahead of the curve, that’s why he had a great period. During the pandemic, the audience’s taste has evolved much faster than what he probably envisaged. All it needs is better planning.”