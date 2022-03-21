scorecardresearch
Monday, March 21, 2022
Selfiee: Akshay Kumar welcomes leading ladies Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha with a fun video, watch

Selfiee is said to be a Malayalam remake of the 2019 movie Driving Licence. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 21, 2022 4:34:29 pm
selfieeThe cast of Selfiee movie. (Photo: Akshay/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi film Selfiee has finally found its leading ladies. Kumar on Monday took to social media to share the news. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha have been cast in the leading female parts.

Akshay shared a fun video with the main cast as they were all seen holding up cards which had the movie’s name on it. Later, the four of them could be seen grooving to what seemed like the trailer’s score. Akshay shared the video and tweeted, “With @Nushrratt and @DianaPenty joining in, the #Selfiee squad is in full gear! What say @emraanhashmi, ho jaye muqabla?”

Producer Karan Johar also shared the same reel on his Instagram page as he welcomed the ladies.

Selfiee is said to be a Malayalam remake of the 2019 movie Driving Licence. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta.

Apart from Selfiee, Kumar has a slew of films lined up for release, including the likes of historical drama Prithviraj, Oh My God’s sequel Oh My God 2, Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and Mission Cinderella.

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Bachchhan Paandey is currently running in theatres. It also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal parts. The movie has mostly received a negative review from critics, with The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta giving it only one star. She tagged the film as painful, stating, “Nothing about this Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon film reaches the level of hilarity plus inspired lunacy of the original, Jigarthanda.”

