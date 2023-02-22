Selfiee actor Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record for most selfies in 3 minutes, calls it a tribute to his fans

Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee is set to release this weekend. To promote the film, the makers made their lead star break a Guinness World Record. The record was for taking the most selfies in three minutes.

Calling the Guinness World Record a tribute to his fans, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes :) Thank you everyone. This was very special and I’ll remember this forever.”

From the trailers, it appears that the plot of Selfiee has Akshay Kumar playing a superstar with Emraan Hashmi playing his fan. The fan wants a selfie with the star which somehow turns into a big conflict.

Akshay Kumar has had a less than exciting run at the movies since last year. With five films releasing in 2022 – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli, Akshay found himself in a difficult spot as all these films were panned by the audience and critics.

Recently, it was reported that Akshay is back in the Hera Pheri franchise and a photo from the set suggests that he has started shooting for the film with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Akshay had previously said that he had stepped out of the film because he wasn’t satisfied with the script.

Selfiee releases in theatres on February 24.