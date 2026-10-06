‘Seen him shouting at stars’: Raza Murad compares ‘perfectionists’ Bhansali, Raj Kapoor

Veteran actor Raza Murad, known for speaking his mind, recently took a sharp dig at the big stars of the film industry for skipping the last rites of Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan. And now, in a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, the seasoned actor also opened up about the similarities between filmmakers Raj Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and why he considers both of them perfectionists.

Raza Murad says Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a perfectionist

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a perfectionist,” said Raza Murad. The host then asked him about reports of the filmmaker being moody and losing his temper. Responding to this, the actor said, “See, about the anger, when you are consistently unable to understand what he’s trying to say, then he loses his cool. It’s not like he is angry right from the start. And, of course, every person has their own temperament, and that anger isn’t personal, it’s related to work because it isn’t happening properly. So, it’s fine, if he’s getting angry. And, it’s not like he only loses his temper at his assistants. I have seen him shouting at bigger stars as well.”

When asked if he had seen Bhansali shout at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra, Raza said, “Yes, he wants what he wants, and of course, I have seen him getting angry at stars as well.”

‘Both of them are perfectionists’

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Drawing a parallel between Bhansali and Raj Kapoor, Raza said both filmmakers wouldn’t compromise when it came to their work. Speaking about how he would rate the two filmmakers, the Padmaavat actor stated, “Both of them are perfectionists. They want what they want. Time, shift, money, set, dates were of least importance to them. It’s okay, if it takes eight days instead of four days. And, when they are on set, they mean business. ‘Hum kaam karne ke liye aaye hain (We have come here to work). And, this has happened twice with me.”

Raza then recalled his first experience of working with Raj Kapoor in Prem Rog (1982). “When I was working for the first time with Raj saab in Prem Rog. It was my first day, and ‘meri kya aukaat thi unke saamne‘ (What was my status in front of him!?). Despite stiff opposition from his sons stating that I wouldn’t suit the role… and I was a small time actor, Raj saab said, ‘Ye role karenge toh Raza saahab hi karenge (If there’s someone, who can do this role, it’s only Raza sir). He made me meet everyone on the set like I was some head of the state.”

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Raza recalls similar experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Raza said he experienced a similar gesture from the Devdas filmmaker when he first worked with him. “And the same thing happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the first day when I went on his set, he also called his entire unit and introduced me to them saying, ‘Raza saab is working with us.’ So, this was common in both filmmakers (Raj Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali). They gave me a lot of respect and importance.

‘He would get angry at heroines’

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The host then asked Raza if Raj Kapoor would get angry at stars in the same way Sanjay Leela Bhansali does. The Prem Rog actor recalled, “Actors are extremely sensitive but they (directors) know how to get work done from them. He would get angry at heroines, ‘Kya kar rahi hai tu?’ Ye kya kar rahi hai? Aise mat kar (What are you doing? What is this that you are doing? Don’t do it). You’re not listening to me. Leave, I’ll do and show it to you.’ He would shout the way elderly people do. And, I have never seen any heroine take offence at his anger. They used to listen to those harsh words and deliver, this was his working style.”

Raza also revealed that he had seen Raj Kapoor lose his temper with Padmini Kolhapure on the sets of Prem Rog and with Mandakini while shooting Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

Raj Kapoor would fall ill before film releases

Raza further recalled how Raj Kapoor would become unwell before the release of his films. “I saw Raj Kapoor saab fall ill twice, I have seen those pink lips and cheeks turn pale before any of his film’s release, and the moment the film would be declared a hit, he would recover. He was very concerned about RK Banner, ‘Raj Kapoor ki film hai’. Aise hi Raj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor nahi hue hai, (It’s a Raj Kapoor film. He didn’t become Raj Kapoor by fluke), he had many qualities,” shared the actor.

On the debacle of Mera Naam Joker

“He was very upset about it. He couldn’t come to terms with the reality that the film had flopped at the box office, because Sangam was also a very lengthy film, there were two intervals. But, because the times had changes, people’s mindsets had also changed, and he felt that maybe he made his autobiography. That film is a masterpiece but it happens,” said Raza Murad on Raj Kapoor’s condition post the release of Mera Naam Joker.