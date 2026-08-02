‘We’re better friends than we ever were as a couple’: Seema Sajdeh on ex-husband Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh’s elimination from Amazon Prime Video’s reality show The Alliance last week left her ex-husband and actor Sohail Khan emotional. While the two, who divorced four years ago and continue to co-parent their two sons, shared the same space on the show for the past few weeks, Seema now maintains that she and Sohail are “better friends than we ever were as a couple.”

“At the end of the day, we are parents to two beautiful boys. We’ve been divorced for four years now. We’ve gone through our motions and we’re a great team when it comes to the boys. We’re better friends than we ever were as a couple,” Seema said in a recent interview following her elimination from The Alliance. She was a wild card entry on the reality show.

Her sudden appearance on the show came as a pleasant surprise to Sohail Khan, who has been going strong as a contestant on The Alliance since day 1. He even took the blame for whatever troubles brewed in his marriage with Seema, adding that their participation on the reality show has further improved their strained relationship.

However, Seema Sajdeh maintains that they were “great friends” and co-parents even before they entered The Alliance. “Sohail is an emotional person. I think being in captivity made him even more emotional. But no. Like I said, we’re a unit when it comes to our children and we’re co-parenting them beautifully. We’re great friends today,” she told the Times of India.

Seema admitted that she and Soahil went through “stages of anger and lashing out” like every divorced couple. “We’ve been through all of that, the toxic phase and the bad phase. It’s all done and dusted now because we both have to think about our two children, who never asked for any of this. I think we are better allies as friends than we ever were as a couple,” she added.

Sohail Khan on his marriage with Seema Sajdeh

When The Alliance host and actor Kunal Kemmu introduced Seema Sajdeh as a wild card entry last month, Sohail Khan said, “I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.” Seema revealed earlier in an interview with Filmgyan that their children — Nirvan and Yohan — convinced them to join the reality show.

Sohail and Seema tied the knot in 1998 after eloping with each other. They divorced in 2022. Sohail revealed the reason during an episode of The Alliance. “At that time, my work wasn’t going well, so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved,” he admitted. The actor also added that participating in the show together has helped heal their bond.

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“This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it,” he said. Sohail also revealed that he meets Seema three to four times a week because she visits their children, who stay with him.

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On the last season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she’s now dating businessman Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to in the 1990s. However, back then, she abandoned him to elope and marry Sohail Khan.