Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Seema Sajdeh on her divorce with Sohail Khan: ‘It’s a deep, dark hole that you can spiral into…’

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 and have two children together. They ended their marriage this year.

Seema Sajdeh, Sohail Khan filed for divroce earlier this year. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh has shared that she chose to deal with her separation from actor Sohail Khan by not “wallowing” in pain. The couple filed for divorce earlier this year, ending their marriage of 24 years.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Seema Sajdeh said having a “tough exterior” in the face of turmoil has helped her lead a life of positivity. “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going,” the designer said.

A month after the former couple was spotted at Bandra court for finalising their divorce proceedings in May, Seema Sajdeh reverted to her maiden name on Instagram. Seema and Sohail got married in 1998 and have two children together.

Seema said she had let go of “any negativity” and is instead choosing to focus on being the best, most honest version of herself. “So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person.

“So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings,” she added.

Also Read: |Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram after divorce from Sohail Khan, is now Seema Kiran Sajdeh

Seema said her priority is to “stay true” to herself and added that she has “zero filters.” The designer is currently gearing up for season two of her Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show also features Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor.

The latest season will have appearances of Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Badshah and filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 06:52:22 pm
