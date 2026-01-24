Seema Sajdeh recalls ‘amicable’ divorce from Sohail Khan, went through depression: ‘Khit-pit se acha hai…’

Seema Sajdeh, who first appeared in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives while she was married to Sohail Khan, has carved out an identity of her own after their divorce. Over three seasons, Seema has spoken about her separation from Sohail, allowing audiences to witness her emotional evolution. The first season captured her during the early stages of the separation, when the reality of the split was still unfolding. The second season showed her grappling with the upheaval that followed, including her move away from Bandra. By the third season, viewers saw a calmer, more self-assured Seema, who had accepted her truth, returned to Bandra, and taken a step forward by announcing that she was dating her childhood sweetheart, Vikram Ahuja, whom she was briefly engaged to, before eloping with Sohail.

Now, years after the separation, Seema has opened up about what led to the end of her over two-decade-long marriage and the life lessons that followed. Speaking to Usha Kakade Productions, Seema reflected on how youth and timing played a role in their divorce. “We were both very young when we got married. I was just 22. As we grew older, we grew in different directions. Our thoughts changed. Eventually, we realised we were better friends than husband and wife. It was better to separate than to fight every day. We didn’t want to spoil the environment at home. Khit-pit se acha hai we separated. We separated amicably, but only as husband and wife. Till date, we are a family. He is the father of my children, and that can never change.”

She also addressed the emotional toll the decision took on her. “No woman fantasises about or manifests divorce. I did go into depression. And my kids must have too. It took us several years to reach this conclusion. We were waiting for the right time, especially for our children.”

Opening up about life after divorce, Seema spoke about the fears and adjustments she had to make. “I was scared of being lonely. I didn’t know anything about mobile bills, banking or finances. Earlier, my father handled these things and after marriage, Sohail did. Suddenly, I had to learn about life insurance, medical insurance, everything. As a single woman, I now have to focus more on my business, pay my own bills and take care of my kids. Divorce taught me time management as we both get equal time with our kids.”

Recalling a pivotal incident, she added, “I fell in London and had to undergo surgery. That’s when I realised peope claim medical insurance in these situations. Every day is a learning experience for a single woman.”

When asked who chose to walk away first, Seema firmly dismissed the notion of blame. “That’s very unfair. A relationship involves two people. Both are responsible for making it work, or not. We never took this decision lightly. We largely took it keeping our children in mind. We were kids when we got married, and it wasn’t anyone’s fault.”

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan’s marriage in 1998 had sent shockwaves through the industry. At the time, Seema had only recently met Sohail and was engaged to Vikram Ahuja. In Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, she revealed that she eloped with Sohail just ten days after her engagement, an impulsive decision that shaped the course of her life for years to come. They are parents to sons Nirvan and Yohan.