‘Cowards’: Seema Pahwa, Ratna Pathak Shah cry, slam Bollywood for not supporting CJP protests

As the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests against the leaking of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) papers continue to gain momentum across the country, more key voices from the Indian entertainment industry are speaking out against the use of force against the students at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Veteran actor Seema Pahwa, last seen in Baby Do Die Do, took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional selfie video on Wednesday. “I’m with these children, these families, this country,” she wrote in the caption and also tagged Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is leading the protests at Jantar Mantar.

“I don’t understand how this will stop, who will stop it, and what can be done to stop it because humanity is over. This isn’t humanity. Just imagine how shocking it is that so many people are still keeping quiet. You think you’ll lose some work and your position because the government will turn on you? That’s so shameful,” Seema said.

“Dial up the humanity within. Look at the children who are crying, squirming, and getting bloodied and beaten up. They’re fighting the good fight. If our children today have reached London, America, and other far-flung places and are safe within their homes there, does that mean the humanity within us has died? Does that mean you don’t empathize with these children at all? You’re just holed up in your homes because your awards would stop coming?,” asked the actor.

She underlined that the country needs vocal support today, from the big achievers across all areas and professions. “But we’re all holed up like rats because we want to protect our reputation. But do you think these children, who are getting beaten up today, will support you in the future? Do you really think you’ll become bigger with the government’s support? If the public only disowns you, then what can the government do for you?,” she argued.

“Are you this scared? Are you all cowards? You should be ashamed! Step out of your homes, raise your voices, and lend your support to the students,” added Seema. She then lauded veteran actor Shabana Azmi, 75, who has been protesting on ground in Delhi alongside all the students. “I’ve become a huge fan of that woman who’s marching there at this age! Had I not been dealing with my problem, I’d have run away from my home and taken on the lathi charge with those children,” said Seema, tearing up. “You are really pathetic people,” she concluded.

Ratna Pathak Shah

Hours after Naseeruddin Shah lent his support to the students, his wife and fellow veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah also shared a selfie video on her Instagram handle. She confessed that she always found the story of Ekalvya problematic, given his own guru Dronacharya would demand he chop off his thumb and surrender it as guru dakshina, thus putting his whole future in jeopardy.

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“Now, I know what kind of guru he was. We’re talking about becoming Vishwaguru, right? But we can’t even maintain contact with our students! We want these students to sacrifice their entire future just so that a few men can save their political power? What kind of gurus are they? It’s time to think about that,” added the actor.

She also apologized to the students on behalf of her generation. “We could see what’s going wrong, but we couldn’t stop it in the right manner at the right time. That’s why we’ve lost the right to guide you. But what we have is the will and the determination to support you. Call upon us, we’re with you,” concluded Ratna, teary-eyed.

Ratna Pathak Shah. Ratna Pathak Shah.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and wrote, “When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness, and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment of dialogue and compassion.”

“Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness, and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now — more than ever. All of us, collectively, want one thing — growth for our nation and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind,” added the actor.

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Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar Rao.

Johnny Lever

Veteran actor and comedian Johnny Lever was also asked by the media at a Mumbai event to react to police action against protesting students. “Yes, I saw those visuals and feel very hurt. My mood got ruined watching students suffer. The government should listen them. I urge the government to fulfill whatever demands they have,” responded Johnny.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon, actor best known for playing Akshaye Khanna’s wife in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar last year, also lent her support to the protesting students. “The scenes from the student protests are deeply disturbing. While there have been reports of violence in some places, including instances of stone pelting, that should not justify the use of excessive force against peaceful protesters,” she wrote.

“It is heartbreaking to see so many young people in turmoil. A democracy is strongest when disagreements are met with dialogue, not confrontation. I hope the government engages with the students, listens to their concerns, and works towards a peaceful resolution,” added the actor in her X post on Wednesday.

Saumya Tandon. Saumya Tandon.

The protests in Jantar Mantar, initiated by Cockroach Janata Party last month, gained momentum when educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk announced an indefinite hunger strike, which has now entered its 25th day. Students from around the country assembled in New Delhi on Monday for a protest march towards the Parliament, coinciding with the commencement of the Monsoon session.

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Delhi Police, in its attempt to curb the peaceful march, used lathi charge and tear gas bombs on the protesting students, inviting widespread ire on the internet. The protesters want to have a dialogue with the Central government, and have placed multiple demands before them, including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.