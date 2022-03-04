Seema Pahwa pens a heartfelt note on son Mayank’s wedding to Sanah Kapur: ‘Happiest day of my life’

Actor Seema Bhargava Pahwa has shared beautiful pictures from the wedding of her son, Mayank Pahwa to Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur.

The couple tied the knot on February 2 in an intimate ceremony in Mahabaleshwar with close friends and family members in attendance. The actor-director also penned a heartfelt note to welcome the new bride, Sanah Kapur, into the Pahwa family. Seema called Mayank and Sanah’s wedding day the ‘happiest day’ in her life.

Pahwa wrote, “Happiest day in my life god bless you both love you and feel proud to announce my son MAYANK PAHWA & SANHA KAPOOR got married so so so happy @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 @manukritip @manoj__pahwa429 #happiness #blessed #love #life #celebration.”

In yet another picture that Seema shared, the newly-weds are seen walking hand in hand, Seema captioned it with: ‘Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As soon as Seema shared this post on her social media platforms, actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has done films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi with Seema, commented, “Shubhkaamnaayen ❤️,” filmmaker Hitesh Kewalya wrote, “Many Congratulations Seema ji ❤️👏,” actor Darshan Kumaar also congratulated her in the comments section and wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

Seema also shared a beautiful family portrait featuring Sanah’s family — Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur and others. She wrote, “Now we are the family .”

Seema also shared more pictures from the wedding. In one of the pictures, we spotted actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub having a good time with the Kapoors and the Pahwas.

At the wedding, actor Supriya Pathak’s sister and actor Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah and their son Vivaan were also present. Vivaan shared a beautiful picture with Sana and wrote, “Don’t have words to describe how I’m feeling ❤️❤️❤️❤️This was the most beautiful ceremony ever!!! Soooo proud of you @sanahkapur15 Love you soooooo much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sanah and Mayank tied the knot on Wednesday, March 2. Sanah is the daughter of veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur, and Mayank is actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa’s son.

Sanah made her Bollywood debut with Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shandaar, and then did Khajoor Pe Atke in 2018. On the other hand, Mayank has appeared in several short films.