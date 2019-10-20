Seema Pahwa on Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi: Many producers rejected me

When Seema Pahwa got names like Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah and Manoj Pahwa on board for her upcoming directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, little did she know they wouldn’t be enough for producers to back her story. Many rejected the film, saying the film did not have “big stars,” reveals the actor-director.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi premiered at the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star 2019 on Saturday evening to a standing ovation and as Pahwa, who has also written the dysfunctional family dramedy, interacted with the audience, she shared her struggle to get a financier for the film.

“When I was trying to make this film, there were a lot of producers because of whom I could not make it for years. They had only one complaint. “There are no stars in it. You don’t have big stars so the film wouldn’t run or that your film will not be liked. So, I would like to thank Manish (Mundra) for showing guts. It’s really very difficult to make a story-oriented film when your producer doesn’t trust you. And Manish trusted me fully.”

Also featuring Vikrant Massey, Vinay Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Supriya Pathak and Parambrata, the film is produced by Mundra’s Drishyam Films. Pahwa shared its germ was sown after her father’s death years ago, when during his last rites, the family reunited.

“This comes from a personal observation because when my father died they (relatives) were there for 13 days (to mourn) but they spoke about all kinds of things like marriage, food… So, I really enjoyed (writing it) because no one remembers where they have come. You go on about your life. My father’s death was the inspiration behind it. I felt this story should be told. Initially, I hadn’t thought of directing it. I just wanted to write it and give to one of my friends to direct it but my friends are so nice that they forced me to turn a director.”

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is expected to arrive in theatres on November 22.