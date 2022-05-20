Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram after divorce from Sohail Khan, is now Seema Kiran Sajdeh

Seema Sajdeh has reverted to her maiden name on Instagram after divorcing her husband of 24 years, Sohail Khan. The former couple was spotted at a Bandra court last week, finalising their divorce proceedings. Sohail is the brother of actor Salman Khan.

On Friday, Seema’s old Instagram account appeared to have been disabled after she changed her profile name to Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Her new handle is seemakiransajdeh. Her previous handle was seemakhan76. Seema and Sohail married in 1998 and have two children, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.

Their relationship was put under the scanner after fans got a glimpse inside their unconventional arrangement on the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. They appeared to be living separately, and Sohail was seen only on a few occasions. She did, however, praise him as a father. She said on the show, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”

Seema is a fashion designer. She owns a label in her name in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier, she had told ETimes, “I am single, footloose and fancy free.”

Seema will next be seen in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which also features Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni.