‘Security for every actor not practical’: Cine body advisor on aftermath of Tiger Shroff attack

The recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, has left the entire film industry in deep shock and concern. In fact, days after the actor escaped unhurt from the firing incident, security has been tightened outside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s house. However, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) chief advisor Ashoke Pandit feels that tightening the security for stars might not be practical. In a recent interview, he opened up about the recent incident and how the industry has been dealing with it.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, Ashoke Pandit mentioned that while fear was induced in the industry right after the incident, the government’s quick action gave them relief and confidence. “Initially there was fear. But the government went all out and nabbed the accused in two days. That has proved how seriously the system took it. This increases our confidence. We are all very nice people in the industry, we are artists and performers, we are not violent people. Because the police has arrested (the suspected accused), this will break the resolve of the attackers. The fear of law will build confidence in people,” he said.