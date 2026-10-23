‘Security for every actor not practical’: Cine body advisor on aftermath of Tiger Shroff attack

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The recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, has left the entire film industry in deep shock and concern. In fact, days after the actor escaped unhurt from the firing incident, security has been tightened outside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s house. However, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) chief advisor Ashoke Pandit feels that tightening the security for stars might not be practical. In a recent interview, he opened up about the recent incident and how the industry has been dealing with it.
During a chat with Hindustan Times, Ashoke Pandit mentioned that while fear was induced in the industry right after the incident, the government’s quick action gave them relief and confidence. “Initially there was fear. But the government went all out and nabbed the accused in two days. That has proved how seriously the system took it. This increases our confidence. We are all very nice people in the industry, we are artists and performers, we are not violent people. Because the police has arrested (the suspected accused), this will break the resolve of the attackers. The fear of law will build confidence in people,” he said.
The cine body chief advisor had also met Tiger’s father, actor Jackie Shroff at an event in Mumbai, after the attack. “He (Jackie) said ‘God has been kind, everything went off well. The government had reacted tremendously’. This gave him confidence and he went out to meet people, Tiger too met some. The authorities had got in touch with them immediately,” he shared.
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With several reports around the increased security arrangement for stars, Ashoke emphasised that its not a practical solution. He stated, “It is not just about stars, it should be about the security of every individual. Kitne logon ko security denge (How many actors can be given additional security)? It is not practical.”
“Ultimately effective steps should be taken for overall security of everyone. Fear ko khatam karna hai. Work is on in full swing, kaam pe impact bilkul nahi dikh raha (We have to end the fear. Work is not being impacted at all),” he concluded.
Tiger Shroff firing incident
Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unscathed when three gunmen fired at his car in Juhu, on October 18. He later shared a video of his right hand, showing minor pellet injuries. Tiger’s driver suffered a hand injury, and a bystander named Umesh Chauhan was hit by a bullet and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.
The suspects were later arrested at the Kota railway station in Rajasthan while trying to flee toward Delhi. After the accused were caught, police investigation revealed that the three shooters who came to Mumbai to carry out the attack, had also visited buildings where actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh live. They were in the city for over a month.
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A day after the attack, US-based gangster Anil Pandit claimed responsibility for firing at Tiger Shroff’s car. In an audio, he threatened Bollywood and asked for an apology from Salman Khan to his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi and to the Bishnoi community. They have been demanding an apology from the actor regarding his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
As an aftermath of the incident, Salman Khan has been provided a Y+ security and was seen leaving Mumbai two days ago. On the other hand, as per a report by NDTV, Akshay Kumar installing a bulletproof glass shield outside his house in Juhu. The police patrolling has also been increased outside Aamir Khan and Rohit Shetty’s residences.