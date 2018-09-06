Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Celebs hail SC verdict on Section 377: Karan Johar calls it ‘a historical judgment’

Here's what celebrities are saying about Supreme Court's verdict decriminalising gay sex between consenting adults.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: September 6, 2018 2:02:35 pm
karan johar bucket list Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights, says Karan Johar.

A five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today legalised same-sex relations between consenting adults. The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging criminalisation of homosexuality. The five-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprised Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

Calling the SC verdict a historical judgment, Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏”

Follow all the latest celebrity reactions to Supreme Court's verdict decriminalising gay sex between consenting adults.

14:02 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Shilpa Shetty calls the judgement historic
14:00 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Ranveer Singh on Section 377 verdict
13:56 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Actor Siddharth on Section 377 verdict

"Thank you Honourable for showing once again that you are the protector of ALL of our people. Love and wishes to all my Indian family. What a wonderful day! Be you. Be true! To each individual who fought for this day, Bye Jai Hind!," tweeted the actor. 

13:52 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anushka Sharma reacts on Section 377 verdict

Calling the verdict a huge step, Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma wrote on Twitter, "A huge step forward today for love and the right to love. ❤🧡💛💚💜💖🌈#Section377 #377Verdict." 

13:49 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Respect for the honourable Supreme Court, says Aftab Shivdasani

Actor Aftab Shivdasani tweeted, "A landmark decision in the judiciary of India. We must respect each other’s preferences and choices in love. That will determine the level of peace in society. #respect for the honourable Supreme Court for this great decision. #Section377 ✊🏼🙏🏼." 

13:47 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Vishal Dadlani on Section 377 verdict

In his another tweet, music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "While it sets the LGBTQ community free from oppression, the scrapping of #Sec377 also liberates heterosexuals! The stupid, regressive law made even oral sex between consensual adults "unnatural" and hence illegal. No more! Congrats, India! Now can we have sex-ed in schools, pl?"

13:30 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Amruta Khanvilkar on Section 377 verdict
13:24 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Preity Zinta is 'happy to hear' SC judgement

"If you have a heart you should be free to love who you want.” 😍❤️😍So Happy to hear that the Supreme Court of India 🇮🇳 has abolished #section377 decriminalising Homosexuality 👍 #equality #lgbtrights #nodiscrimination #ting," tweeted Preity Zinta. 

13:15 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
A landmark judgement, says Abhishek Kapoor

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "A landmark judgement by the hon #supremecourt . Congratulations india, the worlds been waiting. #jaihind #Section377."

13:11 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari on Section 377 verdict

Padmavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, "#Sec377 decriminalized🌟superrrrr happy for my friends and the entire LGBT community🤗💃Pride in my ❤ and pride all over the country... #FreedomToLove #LetYourPrideFlagFlyHigh 🏳‍🌈." 

13:04 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
History made today, says Sanjay Suri
12:57 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
John Abraham on Section 377 verdict
12:55 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Good riddance, says Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani shared on Twitter, "Congratulations India! Thank you, Supreme Court! This is amazing! The law has no place in the bedrooms of sonsenting adults! Finally #AllLoveIsEqual Good riddance #Sec377 !"

12:52 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
And love wins, says Kartik Aaryan
12:51 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Hail the Supreme Court Of India, says Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan wrote on Twitter, “I am what I am.So take me as I am”... Hail the #SupremeCourtOfIndia 🙏🙏!! Grateful that so many people i love won’t need to live in fear of ‘being found out’ anymore☀️.'

12:44 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
We won, says Konkona Sensharma
12:43 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Respect for individual choice is the essence of liberty, says Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Dahiya posted on Twitter, "Respect for individual choice is the essence of liberty! Here's to what the end of #Section377 symbolises - Freedom to make your own choices!"

12:41 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
This is the India I want to live in, says Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "This is the india I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love. 🇮🇳 🌈"

12:39 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Bye bye Section 377, says Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan shared on Twitter, "A law implemented in 1860 is now abolished. A day for our entire nation to live with pride. Bye bye #sec377 #lovealllovefree #historic"

12:36 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana on Section 377 verdict
12:29 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
I am glad an archaic Victorian law is gone for good, says Atul Kasbekar

"Well Done #SupremeCourt. And about time too. Pity that political parties across the board didn’t have the guts to join hands to decriminalise #Article377 in the 1st place n left it to the judiciary. Nonetheless, am glad an archaic Victorian law is gone for good," Atul Kasbekar said via Twitter.

12:27 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Finally love wins, says Onir
12:26 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Sanity prevails for once, says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind."

12:24 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
I can’t stop the tears, says Apurva Asrani

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani tweeted, "How long did it take you to say this good sirs? I can’t stop the tears. Congratulations to each and every one of you rainbow warriors who lived your truth through years of darkness & discrimination. Its time to share the love we have in our hearts. Now no holding back 💕"

12:23 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Dia Mirza on Section 377 verdict
12:22 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Thank you Supreme Court, says Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker posted on Twitter, "Yayeee!! Good on you Hon’be #SupremeCourt & thank uuuuu! I hope the citizens of #India are listening! Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.”

On Thursday, a five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, in four separate but concurring judgments, legalised same-sex relations between consenting adults.

