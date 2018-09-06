Celebs hail SC verdict on Section 377: Karan Johar calls it ‘a historical judgment’

A five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today legalised same-sex relations between consenting adults. The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging criminalisation of homosexuality. The five-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprised Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
Also Read | Section 377 Verdict LIVE: SC decriminalises gay sex between consenting adults
Calling the SC verdict a historical judgment, Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏”
"Thank you Honourable #SupremeCourt for showing once again that you are the protector of ALL of our people. Love and wishes to all my Indian #LGBT family. What a wonderful day! Be you. Be true! To each individual who fought for this day, #Respect Bye #Section377 Jai Hind!," tweeted the actor.
Calling the verdict a huge step, Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma wrote on Twitter, "A huge step forward today for love and the right to love. ❤🧡💛💚💜💖🌈#Section377 #377Verdict."
Actor Aftab Shivdasani tweeted, "A landmark decision in the judiciary of India. We must respect each other’s preferences and choices in love. That will determine the level of peace in society. #respect for the honourable Supreme Court for this great decision. #Section377 ✊🏼🙏🏼."
In his another tweet, music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "While it sets the LGBTQ community free from oppression, the scrapping of #Sec377 also liberates heterosexuals! The stupid, regressive law made even oral sex between consensual adults "unnatural" and hence illegal. No more! Congrats, India! Now can we have sex-ed in schools, pl?"
"If you have a heart you should be free to love who you want.” 😍❤️😍So Happy to hear that the Supreme Court of India 🇮🇳 has abolished #section377 decriminalising Homosexuality 👍 #equality #lgbtrights #nodiscrimination #ting," tweeted Preity Zinta.
Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "A landmark judgement by the hon #supremecourt . Congratulations india, the worlds been waiting. #jaihind #Section377."
Padmavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, "#Sec377 decriminalized🌟superrrrr happy for my friends and the entire LGBT community🤗💃Pride in my ❤ and pride all over the country... #FreedomToLove #LetYourPrideFlagFlyHigh 🏳🌈."
Vishal Dadlani shared on Twitter, "Congratulations India! Thank you, Supreme Court! This is amazing! The law has no place in the bedrooms of sonsenting adults! Finally #AllLoveIsEqual Good riddance #Sec377 !"
Vidya Balan wrote on Twitter, “I am what I am.So take me as I am”... Hail the #SupremeCourtOfIndia 🙏🙏!! Grateful that so many people i love won’t need to live in fear of ‘being found out’ anymore☀️.'
Vivek Dahiya posted on Twitter, "Respect for individual choice is the essence of liberty! Here's to what the end of #Section377 symbolises - Freedom to make your own choices!"
Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "This is the india I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love. 🇮🇳 🌈"
Varun Dhawan shared on Twitter, "A law implemented in 1860 is now abolished. A day for our entire nation to live with pride. Bye bye #sec377 #lovealllovefree #historic"
"Well Done #SupremeCourt. And about time too. Pity that political parties across the board didn’t have the guts to join hands to decriminalise #Article377 in the 1st place n left it to the judiciary. Nonetheless, am glad an archaic Victorian law is gone for good," Atul Kasbekar said via Twitter.
Arjun Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind."
Screenwriter Apurva Asrani tweeted, "How long did it take you to say this good sirs? I can’t stop the tears. Congratulations to each and every one of you rainbow warriors who lived your truth through years of darkness & discrimination. Its time to share the love we have in our hearts. Now no holding back 💕"
Swara Bhasker posted on Twitter, "Yayeee!! Good on you Hon’be #SupremeCourt & thank uuuuu! I hope the citizens of #India are listening! Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.”