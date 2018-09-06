Celebs hail SC verdict on Section 377: Karan Johar calls it ‘a historical judgment’

Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights, says Karan Johar. Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights, says Karan Johar.

A five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today legalised same-sex relations between consenting adults. The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging criminalisation of homosexuality. The five-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprised Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

Calling the SC verdict a historical judgment, Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏”