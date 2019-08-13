Section 375 trailer: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha promise an intriguing legal drama

The trailer of Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer Section 375 is out. Helmed by Ajal Bahl, the courtroom drama has been inspired by real-life cases and sees Chadha and Khanna as lawyers arguing a rape case.

While Khanna’s character defends the accused, Chadha’s character is seen fighting for the rape survivor. The trailer promises more drama and gives a better glimpse of what one can expect from the film itself. Things do look a bit more dramatic than your legal drama.

However, both Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna are capable actors and with the right script, they have the power to shoulder a sensitive subject like this and see it till the very end with impressive results.

While Khanna was last seen in Dr Manmohan Singh’s biopic The Accidental Prime Minister, Chadha featured in ZEE5’s Cabaret.

The film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Section 375 will hit screens on September 13.