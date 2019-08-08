Section 375 teaser: Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna face off in court

The first teaser of Bollywood film Section 375 is out and it looks like another gripping courtroom drama that throws light on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which defines the offence of rape.

Advertising

In the teaser, we see Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna at loggerheads over a particular case. The video also features facts and figures around rape cases in India as compared to other nations. While Richa plays public prosecutor Hiral Mehta, Akshaye will be seen as criminal lawyer Tarun Saluja.

Watch | Section 375 Teaser

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 also stars Meera Chopra as a rape victim and Rahul Bhat as a Bollywood director. Actors like Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Atul Kulkarni also feature in the movie.

The makers on Wednesday teased the audience by releasing the first look of Section 375 with the caption, “Renowned filmmaker has been taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on charges of rape under Section 375.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It will release on September 13.