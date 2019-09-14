Section 375 full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Section 375, starring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, has been leaked online. The film was made available for download by piracy website Tamilrockers.

Helmed by Ajal Bahl, the courtroom drama, inspired by real-life cases, features Chadha and Khanna as lawyers arguing a rape case. The film also stars Meera Chopra, Rahul Bhat and Kruttika Desai.

Earlier this year, a high court order banned Tamilrockers from operating but this hasn’t deterred the notorious piracy website. The site also leaks web series and TV shows as soon as they are released and despite many blocked URLs, the website works through proxy servers.

The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta gave Section 375 three stars. In her review, Shubra wrote, “Section 375 is a timely film. It comes at a time when the impact of #MeToo appears to have ebbed, if you go by the noise created by social media platforms, but is in fact finding its way forward, and digging in.”

“The result is a solid courtroom drama, with good performances all round, which keeps us engaged right through, even through some of the film’s hiccups,” she further added.

Section 375 hit the screens on September 13.