Section 375 celeb reviews: An engaging, well-researched courtroom drama

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer Section 375 has been receiving positive reviews from the film fraternity. While filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan and Vivek Agnihotri found Section 375 engaging, actors Ali Fazal, Gulshan Devaiah and Manjot Singh were impressed by the compelling performance of the courtroom drama’s cast.

Helmed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is a story of a movie director Rohan (Rahul Bhat) who is accused of rape by costume assistant Anjali (Meera Chopra). While Rohan’s lawyer Tarun (Akshaye Khanna) tries his best to prove the former’s innocence, Hiral (Richa Chadha) puts up a strong fight against him in the court.

After watching Section 375 at a special screening, Sacred Games 2 director Neeraj Ghaywan wrote on Twitter, “Ajay Bahl directed #Section375: Haven’t seen such an engaging, well-researched Indian courtroom drama in a while. A brilliant enquiry into privilege, will & consent. Also on the ideals of law vs justice. Terrific performances led by Akshaye Khanna and @RichaChadha!”

Vivek Agnihotri found the dialogues of the film “extraordinary”. He tweeted, “Watched #Section375. Brilliantly written by @ManishMGupta dialogues are extraordinary. Engaging performance by #AkshayKhanna You can’t get your attention off him at all. No frills, just the content. Go and watch. Congrats @RichaChadha @MeerraChopra @anandpandit63 for great work.”

Here’s what Ali Fazal, Gulshan Devaiah and Manjot Singh among others wrote after watching Section 375.

So i FINALLY FINALLY SAW THE MUCH AWAITED DEBATED AND EMOTION STIRRING #Section375 with @RichaChadha and #AkshayeKhanna in the leads!! Richa i am so proud of you again. Thank you for this. And i hope the nation will thank you all for this too. Akshaye sir is a legend toh!! Contd pic.twitter.com/K0UKOSlxY9 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 12, 2019

Thank you #ajaybehl and team for this lovely edge if the seat courtroom drama if i can call it that. @PanaromaStudios #kumarmangat @KumarMangat @AbhishekPathakk — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 12, 2019

⁦@RichaChadha⁩ is one of my favourite people in #Bollywood & one of the finest actors of our industry. All bests for #Section375 releasing on 13th September 2019! Catch it in a theatre near you peeps!!!!!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Irpz6i5Eag — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 8, 2019

Haven’t seen such an engaging & well-researched Indian courtroom drama in a while. Kudos to writer @ManishMGupta. A brilliant enquiry of the case n also on the ideals of law vs justice.

Terrific performance by #AkshayeKhanna @RichaChadha . Must watch 👏👏👏 #Section375 pic.twitter.com/utm3hzEMcL — Claudia Ciesla (@ClaudiaCiesla) September 12, 2019

Talking to indianexpress.com, Akshaye Khanna had promised that Section 375 will make the audience feel as if “they are sitting inside a courtroom”. He said, “The audience will feel as if they are sitting inside a courtroom and witnessing a case being fought. When I watched it for the first time, I felt I was watching a 3D film where I am inside the experience. I am not inside the film.”