Watch Secret Superstar song Sexy Baliye: Aamir Khan’s quirky avatar is a must-see

Aamir Khan’s next big screen outing Secret Superstar might revolve around the life of Zaira Wasim who plays a Muslim girl aspiring to be a singer but it is the extended cameo of Aamir in the film that has made the wait for the Diwali release difficult. While in Taare Zameen Par, he was a school teacher, here he is a quirky music composer Shakti Kumarr. And we meet this outlandish character in the latest track of the movie, “Sexy Baliye” which has been crooned by Mika Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi.

In the song, Aamir is seen in a never seen before avatar. Donning an outlandish jacket, blonde spikes and a beard and dancing like a roadside Romeo, Mr Perfectionist has not failed to surprise us this time too. As the video plays, Aamir says, “Friends this is Shakti Kumaarr’s first Youtube video and I am dedicating this to the secret superstar (Zaira Wasim) whom I have launched, presenting to you my new song which I have just recorded yesterday Brand new.” Apparently, the song is Aamir aka Shakti Kumarr’s ode to Secret Superstar Insiya’s “Nachdi Phiran” in the movie. The lyrics “Nachdi Phiran ban than ke.. My Sexy Baliye” is a twist given by Shakti Kumaarr to Insiya’s soulful song, “Nachdi Phiran”.

Shakti Kumaarr 😎https://t.co/Ti9kGJeCBH — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 11, 2017

After watching “Sexy Baliye”, we can second what Aamir, Kiran Rao and the director of the movie Advait Chandan said about Aamir’s character in the behind the scenes video of Secret Superstar. While Aamir said, “He flirts with girls. Shakti Kumaarr has all the bad qualities you can imagine in a man,” Advait said, “In his personal life, Aamir is really simple, basic and organic. For him to wear these tight t-shirts, I think even he had a really good time.”

And for those who don’t know, “Sexy Baliye” has been choreographed by Aamir’s dutiful and obedient onscreen daughter Sanya Malhotra who played the role of Babita Phogat in Dangal. Sanya is a professional dancer who came to Mumbai to make a career as a choreographer but ended up becoming an actor.

The other songs of the movie “Main Kaun Hoon”, “Meri Pyaari Ammi”, “I’ll Miss You”, “Nachdi Phiran” and “Sapna Re” have been etched in the hearts of the music lovers ever since they have been released.

Secret Superstar produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawl will face a clash at the box-office with Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Golmaal Again. Both the movies are slated to release on Diwali this year.

