Second Dhaakad poster: Kangana Ranaut is an unstoppable warrior

The second poster of Kangana Ranaut’s action film Dhaakad is out. Similar to the first poster in terms of aesthetic, the latest poster reveals Kangana’s look in the film.

Kangana looks to be in the middle of a battle and has assault rifles in both her hands. One she is holding up in the air, while the other is shooting bullets, and there is a determined look upon her face.

If you ignore the rifles, Kangana Ranaut’s look resembles Lara Croft’s from Tomb Raider games and films. Her face, neck and shoulders are smeared with blood, indicating that the battle has been raging for a while. It also suggests that Kangana’s character is an unstoppable warrior, as anybody capable of wielding two rifles at once would be.

We do not know anything about the plot of Dhaakad, but the posters do promise a high-end action thriller. The firebrand actor is no stranger when it comes to playing a warrior. She wielded swords against the East India Company in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi earlier this year.

Talking about Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut had earlier said, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe is loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release.”

“If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited about this film and can’t wait to start work on it,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Judgementall Hai Kya, also starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled to be released on July 26.